What should win Cannes 2018’s Palme d’Or?

The crystal ball has never been so misted up as it is at Cannes this year as Cate Blanchett’s jury settle into their deliberations. I don’t envy them. This has been one of the strongest collection of films I can remember from recent years, with a little of something for everyone, unless, that is, you want upbeat Americana. I can but speculate…

The strongest contenders for the prize a few days ago were Spike Lee’s funny and fierce BlacKkKlansman and Alice Rohrwacher’s magical Happy as Lazzaro – but the subsequent screenings of Nadine Labaki’s Capharnaüm, Sergey Dvortsevoy’s Ayka and Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree have spannered the works somewhat.

Capharnaüm in particular, which goes straight for the heartstrings in its depiction of a street boy and the baby he’s left in charge of, has now emerged as the front-runner for the Palme d’Or. Yet Ayka, a portrait of similar desperate poverty endured by a Kyrgyzstani girl who’s just given birth to and abandoned a son in Moscow, is the more disturbing film. Ceylan, I think, is unlikely to get a prize this time, though not because his film is anything less than outstanding.

This said I haven’t forgotten three of my favourite films. Pawel Pawlikowski’s crossed-love semi-musical Cold War has the disadvantage of coming in early and being exuberant but Joanna Kulig would be my tip for best actress, and Pawlikowski may win Best Director. If Lee Chang-dong can’t have the Palme d’Or for his brilliant jealousy-driven thriller Burning, I’d give him the Jury prize, though he may end up with Best Screenplay. And then there’s Koreeda Hirokazu, whose bad luck it is to be up against such strong competition when he produces his best film in years in Shoplifters.

I wonder too, given that it’s the anniversary of the 1968 événements, if there might be a prize reserved for Jean-Luc Godard for his The Image Book? Probably not but who can say?