The best films of 2019 – all the votes

We asked 100 contributors – British and international – to pick the ten best new films they’d seen in the past year. The top 50 list is here; below you can browse see all 353 films they nominated.

Sight & Sound contributors

 

Jump to films by their first letter:

100 voters

(Click a film title to see who else voted for it)

Kaleem Aftab

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Kaleem Aftab]

Transnistra Anna Eborn
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa
Bait Mark Jenkin
It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman
A Son Mehdi M Barsaoui
Sound of Metal Darius Marder
Madre Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Blinded by the Light Gurinder Chadha

 

Jason Anderson

Critic (Cinema Scope), programmer (Toronto International Film Festival), Canada

[Read our articles by Jason Anderson]

Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Whistlers Corneliu Porumboiu
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
The Twentieth Century Matthew Rankin
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer
Dogs Don’t Wear Pants JP Valkeapaa
Avengement Jesse V. Johnson

 

Geoff Andrew

Programmer-at-large, BFI Southbank, UK

[Read our articles by Geoff Andrew]

The Doll’s Breath Stephen and Timothy Quay
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
The Traitor Marco Bellocchio
Little Joe Jessica Hausner
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz
By the Grace of God François Ozon
Young Ahmed Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Ghost Town Anthology Denis Côté

 

Michael Atkinson

Critic, USA

[Read our articles by Michael Atkinson]

3 Faces Jafar Panahi
La Flor Mariano Llínas
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
The Wild Pear Tree Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo
Birds of Passage Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego

 

Erika Balsom

Critic/scholar, UK

[Read our articles by Erika Balsom]

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
Transit Christian Petzold
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
SaF05 Charlotte Prodger
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
The Hottest August Brett Story
Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
Your Face Tsai Ming-Liang

 

Matthew Barrington

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Matthew Barrington]

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
The Giverny Document Ja’Tovia Gary
America Garrat Bradley
Early Years Morgan Quintance
Speaking in Tongues Christopher Harris
The Morrissey Problem Tony Cokes
Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another Jessica Sarah Rinland
The Last Tree Shola Amoo
the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered Onyeka Igwe
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

 

Nikki Baughan

Critic and journalist, UK

[Read our articles by Nikki Baughan]

Monos Alejandro Landes
The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Capernaum Nadine Labaki
Wild Rose Tom Harper
Us Jordan Peele
The Cave Feras Fayyad
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Dirty God Sacha Polak

 

James Bell

Features editor, Sight & Sound, UK

[Read our articles by James Bell]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Bait Mark Jenkin
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Transit Christian Petzold
Ad Astra James Gray
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

 

Bidisha

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Bidisha]

High Life Claire Denis
Burning Lee Chang-dong
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Us Jordan Peele
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Ma Tate Taylor
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Colette Wash Westmoreland

 

Anne Billson

Critic, Belgium

[Read our articles by Anne Billson]

One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda
Destroyer Karyn Kusama
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller
Border Ali Abbasi
The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja
Rojo Benjamín Naishtat

 

Anton Bitel

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Anton Bitel]

Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Starfish A.T. White
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Joker Todd Phillips
Knives and Skin Jennifer Reeder
Border Ali Abbasi
Piercing Nicolas Pesce
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja

 

Ela Bittencourt

Critic/curator, Brazil / USA

[Read our articles by Ela Bittencourt]

Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot
Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho
The Cave Feras Fayyad
Saint Maud Rose Glass
La Flor Mariano Llínas
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
Joan of Arc Bruno Dumont

 

John Bleasdale

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by John Bleasdale]

Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Joker Todd Phillips
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Midsommar Ari Aster
Knock down the House Rachel Lears
Leaving Neverland Dan Reed
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux

 

Nick Bradshaw

Web editor, Sight & Sound, UK

[Read our articles by Nick Bradshaw]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Ridge John Skoog
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa
A Moon for My Father Mania Akbari
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
Bait Mark Jenkin

 

Michael Brooke

Critic / DVD producer, UK

[Read our articles by Michael Brooke]

The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Mr T Marcin Krzyształowicz
Bait Mark Jenkin
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman
One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Us Jordan Peele

 

Sophie Brown

Programmer/film journalist, UK

[Read our articles by Sophie Brown]

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
The Hottest August Brett Story
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Your Turn Eliza Capai
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
One Child Nation Nanfu Wang and Lynn Zhang
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary Ben Berman
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux
Mystify: Michael Hutchence Richard Lowenstein
Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collections Olivier Meyrou

 

Elisabet Cabeza

Critic, UK / Spain

[Read our articles by Elisabet Cabeza]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
Les Misérables Ladj Ly
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

 

Kambole Campbell

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Kambole Campbell]

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Farewell Lulu Wang
The House of Us Yoon Ga-eun
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Us Jordan Peele
Promare Hiroyuki Imaishi
37 Seconds Hikari

 

Tom Charity

Programmer, VIFF Vancity Theatre/freelance writer, Canada

[Read our articles by Tom Charity]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Waves Trey Edward Shults
The Painted Bird Vaclav Marhoul
Weathering with You Makoto Shinkai
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
La Belle Epoque Nicolas Bedos
Dwelling in the Fuchan Mountains Gu Xiaogang
Recorder Alexander Nanau
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

 

Ashley Clark

Critic/curator, USA

[Read our articles by Ashley Clark]

America Garrat Bradley
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Caballerango Juan Pablo González
Atlantics Mati Diop
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Un Film Dramatique Éric Baudelaire
The Hottest August Brett Story
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger

 

Roger Clarke

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Roger Clarke]

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Midsommar Ari Aster
Gwen William McGregor
Knife + Heart Yann Gonzalez
Hail Satan? Penny Lane

 

Philip Concannon

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Philip Concannon]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott
One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda
The Mule Clint Eastwood
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

 

Kieron Corless

Deputy editor, Sight & Sound, UK

[Read our articles by Kieron Corless]

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux) Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa
Manta Ray Phuttiphong Aroonpheng
Oroslan Matjaz Ivanisin
Liberté Albert Serra
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham

 

Mark Cousins

Director, UK

[Read our articles by Mark Cousins]

Us Jordan Peele
Border Ali Abbasi
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
First Love Takashi Miike
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Bait Mark Jenkin
Rocketman Dexter Fletcher
Midsommar Ari Aster
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

 

Jordan Cronk

Critic/curator, USA

[Read our articles by Jordan Cronk]

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Liberté Albert Serra
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Tomasso Abel Ferrara
Heimat Is a Space in Time Thomas Heise

 

Alex Davidson

Film programmer, JW3, UK

[Read our articles by Alex Davidson]

And Then We Danced Levan Akin
End of the Century Lucio Castro
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
This Is Not Berlin Hari Sama
Trouble Mariah Garnett
Judy Rupert Goold
Beats Brian Welsh
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
Dafne Federico Bondi

 

Maria Delgado

Academic, critic and curator, UK

[Read our articles by Maria Delgado]

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Monos Alejandro Landes
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz
La llorona Jayro Bustamante
A Thief’s Daughter Belén Funes
Maternal Maura Delpero
Death will come and shall have your eyes José Luis Torres Leiva
Shakti Martín Rejtman

 

Jemma Desai

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Jemma Desai]

Rocks Sarah Gavron
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen Heperi Mita
Fi Dem II Zinzi Minott
Sojourner Cauleen Smith
Another Decade Morgan Quaintance
Yeh Freedom Life Priya Sen
Made in Bangladesh Rubaiyat Hossain
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot

 

Mar Diestro-Dópido

Film critic/researcher, Sight & Sound, UK

[Read our articles by Mar Diestro-Dópido]

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
Joker Todd Phillips
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles Salvador Simó Busom
The Cordillera of Dreams Patricio Guzmán
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Midsommar Ari Aster
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love Nick Broomfield
The Chambermaid Lila Avilés
Bohemian Rhapsody Bryan Singer

 

Alex Dudok de Wit

Freelance critic, UK

[Read our articles by Alex Dudok de Wit]

Away Gints Zilbalodis
Burning Lee Chang-dong
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker
Movements Jeong Dahee
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days Regina Pessoa
Yesterday Danny Boyle

 

Jamie Dunn

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Jamie Dunn]

Parasite Bong Joon-ho
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Bait Mark Jenkin
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Us Jordan Peele
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Babyteeth Shannon Murphy
Beats Brian Welsh
Moffie Oliver Hermanus
Monos Alejandro Landes

 

Gareth Evans

Film producer, writer, curator and presenter, UK

The Doll’s Breath Stephen and Timothy Quay
What Is Democracy? Astra Taylor
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger
Here for Life Andrea Luka Zimmerman and Adrian Jackson
Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller
Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese
The Deathless Woman Roz Mortimer
Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker
Coup 53 Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch

 

The Ferroni Brigade

Critics, Austria / Germany

Asuran Vetrimaaran
Avengement Jesse V. Johnson
The Beach Bum Harmony Korine
Domino Brian De Palma
Marona’s Fantastic Tale (L’extraordinaire voyage de Marona) Anca Damian
A Home with a View (Gaa1 Wo4 Maan3 Si3 Ging1) Herman Yau
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
The Halt (Ang Hupa) Lav Diaz
Super Deluxe Tiyākarājaṉ Kumārarājā
Labyrinth of Cinema (Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako) Nobuhiko Ōbayashi

 

Charles Gant

Film critic and journalist, UK

Monos Alejandro Landes
Waves Trey Edward Shults
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Woman At War Benedikt Erlingsson
Bombshell Jay Roach
Midsommar Ari Aster
Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia

 

Ryan Gilbey

Film critic, New Statesman, UK

[Read our articles by Ryan Gilbey]

Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Bait Mark Jenkin
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
Midsommar Ari Aster
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
The Irishman Martin Scorsese

 

Elena Gorfinkel

Critic/film scholar, UK

[Read our articles by Elena Gorfinkel]

No Data Plan Miko Revereza
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
Vever (for Barbara) Deborah Stratman
Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another Jessica Sarah Rinland
High Life Claire Denis
Transit Christian Petzold
Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
The Eddies Angelo Madsen Minax
Mum’s Cards Luke Fowler
Who Is Afraid of Ideology? Marwa Arsanios

 

Chris Hall

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Chris Hall]

Bait Mark Jenkin
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley
Vice Adam McKay
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Anima Paul Thomas Anderson

 

Simran Hans

Film critic for The Observer, UK

[Read our articles by Simran Hans]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Atlantics Mati Diop
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
America Garrat Bradley
The Hottest August Brett Story
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
My First Film Zia Anger
Holiday Isabella Eklöf

 

Rebecca Harrison

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Rebecca Harrison]

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Atlantics Mati Diop
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Rocketman Dexter Fletcher
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Blinded by the Light Gurinder Chadha
Little Joe Jessica Hausner

 

Molly Haskell

Author/critic, USA

[Read our articles by Molly Haskell]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
A Girl Missing Kōji Fukada
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

 

Tim Hayes

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Tim Hayes]

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Vox Lux Brady Corbet
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Anna Luc Besson
Fighting with My Family Stephen Merchant
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
The House That Jack Built Lars von Trier
Climax Gaspar Noé
Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins

 

J. Hoberman

Critic/curator, USA

State Funeral Sergei Loznitsa
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
48 War Movies Christian Marclay
Long Day’s Journey into Night Bi Gan
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Charlie Says Mary Harron
Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground Chuck Smith
Climax Gaspar Noé
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

 

Pamela Hutchinson

Freelance writer, UK

[Read our articles by Pamela Hutchinson]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
High Life Claire Denis
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Proxima Alice Winocour
Transit Christian Petzold
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Capernaum Nadine Labaki

 

Eric Hynes

Associate curator of film, Museum of the Moving Image, USA

[Read our articles by Eric Hynes]

Our Time Carlos Reygadas
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Peterloo Mike Leigh
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
American Factory Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Atlantics Mati Diop
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Hottest August Brett Story
Clemency Chinonye Chukwu
High Life Claire Denis

 

Wendy Ide

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Wendy Ide]

Monos Alejandro Landes
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
Scheme Birds Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallin
Rocks Sarah Gavron
And Then We Danced Levan Akin

 

Juliet Jacques

Writer/filmmaker, UK

[Read our articles by Juliet Jacques]

Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia
Beauty Lives in Freedom Wang Bing
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Mira Denis Shabaev

 

Nick James

Former Editor, Sight & Sound, UK

[Read our articles by Nick James]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz
Atlantics Mati Diop

 

Tara Judah

Critic and programmer, UK

[Read our articles by Tara Judah]

I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians Radu Jude
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection Julien Faraut
High Life Claire Denis
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Us Jordan Peele

 

Ella Kemp

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Ella Kemp]

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Monos Alejandro Landes
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley
Minding the Gap Bing Liu
Honey Boy Alma Har’el

 

Philip Kemp

Freelance reviewer/film historian, UK

[Read our articles by Philip Kemp]

By the Grace of God François Ozon
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Midsommar Ari Aster
Monos Alejandro Landes
Permission Soheil Beiraghi
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

 

Robert Koehler

Film critic, USA

[Read our articles by Robert Koehler]

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Treehouse (Nhà cây) Truong Minh Quy
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
Endless Night (Longa noite) Eloy Encisco
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Space Dogs Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter
Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong and Ben Rivers

 

Elena Lazic

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Elena Lazic]

The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Adoration Fabrice du Welz
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux
Isadora’s Children Damien Manivel
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Instinct Halina Reijn
Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler
Animals Sophie Hyde
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Joe Berlinger
Our Time Carlos Reygadas

 

Beatrice Loayza

Critic, USA

[Read our articles by Beatrice Loayza]

Her Smell Alex Ross Perry
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Transit Christian Petzold
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire? Roberto Minervini
High Life Claire Denis
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho

 

Violet Lucca

Digital producer, Film Comment, USA

[Read our articles by Violet Lucca]

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
High Life Claire Denis
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
First Cow Kelly Reichardt
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
Atlantics Mati Diop
Downtown 81 Edo Bertoglio
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

 

Geoffrey Macnab

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Geoffrey Macnab]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Joker Todd Phillips
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
An Officer and a Spy Roman Polanski
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Ad Astra James Gray

 

Andrew Male

Freelance writer, UK

[Read our articles by Andrew Male]

Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Us Jordan Peele
The Mule Clint Eastwood
High Life Claire Denis
Ad Astra James Gray
Judy Rupert Goold
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Bliss Joe Begos

 

Ian Mantgani

Writer, filmmaker, UK

[Read our articles by Ian Mantgani]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Mule Clint Eastwood
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
The Dead Don’t Die Jim Jarmusch
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
Talking About Trees Suhaib Gasmelbari
Craig Fixada America Craig Healy
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

 

Giovanni Marchini Camia

Critic/curator, Italy

[Read our articles by Giovanni Marchini Camia]

Synonyms Nadav Lapid
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Joan of Arc Bruno Dumont
Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Traitor Marco Bellocchio
The Plagiarists Peter Parlow
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais

 

So Mayer

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by So Mayer]

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen Heperi Mita
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
Indianara Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
Vai Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, Becs Arahanga
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn
Steven Universe: The Movie Rebecca Sugar
A Deal with the Universe Jason Barker

 

Katherine McLaughlin

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Katherine McLaughlin]

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Knives and Skin Jennifer Reeder
Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho
Atlantics Mati Diop

 

Sophie Monks Kaufman

Contributing editor, Little White Lies, UK

[Read our articles by Sophie Monks Kaufman]

Knives Out Rian Johnson
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Minding the Gap Bing Liu
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Diamantino Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Bait Mark Jenkin
Blue My Mind Lisa Brühlmann
Hard Paint Filipe Matzembacher, Marcio Reolon
Atlantics Mati Diop
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham

 

Christina Newland

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Christina Newland]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
About Endlessness Roy Andersson
Ad Astra James Gray
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Atlantics Mati Diop
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Crawl Alexandre Aja

 

Kim Newman

Writer, UK

[Read our articles by Kim Newman]

Border Ali Abbasi
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler
Happy New Year, Colin Burstead Ben Wheatley
In Fabric Peter Strickland
The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Ready or Not Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

 

Ben Nicholson

Film critic, UK

[Read our articles by Ben Nicholson]

The Giverny Document Ja’Tovia Gary
My First Film Zia Anger
Bugs and Beasts Before the Law Sharlene Bamboat, Alexis Mitchell
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Eighth Alps Jacques Perconte
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
GGH Ece Ezer
Fordlandia Malaise Susana de Sousa Dias
Receiver Jenny Brady
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

 

Paul O’Callaghan

Film editor, Exberliner magazine, Germany

[Read our articles by Paul O’Callaghan]

Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Border Ali Abbasi
So Long, My Son Wang Xiaoshuai
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Midsommar Ari Aster
System Crasher Nora Fingscheidt

 

Michael Pattison

Critic/programmer/filmmaker, UK

[Read our articles by Michael Pattison]

Tondal’s Vision Stephen Broomer
the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered Onyeka Igwe
study for a battle Esther Urlus
bearing Greg Marshall
Detour on Route to a Movie Clea Wallis, Paul Rous
Terril Bronte Stahl
A Ghost Eats Mud on the Mountain Richard Forbes-Hamilton
Wolves from Above Demelza Kooij
The Loom Toby Tatum
Dark Holler Jeremy Drummond, David Poolman

 

Nick Pinkerton

Critic, USA

[Read our articles by Nick Pinkerton]

Atlantics Mati Diop
Asako I & II Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Diamantino Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
La Flor Mariano Llínas
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Peterloo Mike Leigh
What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire? Roberto Minervini

 

Caitlin Quinlan

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Caitlin Quinlan]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Monos Alejandro Landes
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot
Workforce David Zonana
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Babyteeth Shannon Murphy
Baracoa Pablo Briones

 

Naman Ramachandran

Critic, UK / India

[Read our articles by Naman Ramachandran]

The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Ad Astra James Gray
A Son Mehdi M Barsaoui
Ravening (Aamis) Bhaskar Hazarika
Joker Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Dolly Kitty and Those Sparkling Stars Alankrita Shrivastava
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Parasite Bong Joon-ho

 

B Ruby Rich

Critic, USA

[Read our articles by B Ruby Rich]

American Factory Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Atlantics Mati Diop
Collective Alexander Nanau
One Child Nation Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa
The Infiltrators Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera
Three Summers Sandra Kogut

 

Vadim Rizov

Managing editor, Filmmaker magazine, USA

[Read our articles by Vadim Rizov]

The Plagiarists Peter Parlow
Fourteen Dan Sallitt
Collective Alexander Nanau
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Shakti Martín Rejtman
Atlantis Valentyn Vasyanovych
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
The Hottest August Brett Story
So Pretty Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais

 

Jonathan Romney

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Jonathan Romney]

Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Atlantics Mati Diop
The Doll’s Breath Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Divine Love Gabriel Mascaro
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello

 

Jonathan Rosenbaum

Critic/teacher, USA

[Read our articles by Jonathan Rosenbaum]

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Transit Christian Petzold
It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman
Flannery Mark Bosco, Elizabeth Coffman
Foxtrot Samuel Maoz
Conrad Veidt: My Life Mark Rappaport
Where’s My Roy Cohn? Matt Tyrnauer
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
Ad Astra James Gray
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

 

Caspar Salmon

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Caspar Salmon]

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Ondog Wang Quan’an
Cancion Sin Nombre Melina León
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Border Ali Abbasi
Atlantics Mati Diop
Oleg Juris Kursietis
Monos Alejandro Landes
It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman

 

Sukhdev Sandhu

Associate professor, New York University, USA

[Read our articles by Sukhdev Sandhu]

Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992 Jeremy Deller
Being Frank Steve Sullivan
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Heimat Is a Space in Time Thomas Heise
Colette Wash Westmoreland
The New Bauhaus Alysa Nahmias
A Moon for My Father Mania Akbari
Midsommar Ari Aster
Early Years Morgan Quintance
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

 

Charlie Shackleton

Filmmaker and film critic, UK

[Read our articles by Charlie Shackleton]

The Proposal Jill Magid
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary Ben Berman
Walled Unwalled Lawrence Abu Hamdan
My First Film Zia Anger
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger
Dramatic and Mild Nastia Korkia
Triple Chaser Forensic Architecture and Praxis Films
America Garrat Bradley
No Data Plan Miko Revereza

 

Leigh Singer

Film journalist, programmer, video essayist, UK

[Read our articles by Leigh Singer]

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott
The Climb Michael Angelo Covino
Monos Alejandro Landes
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Rialto Peter Mackie Burns
Greener Grass Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe
Pink Wall (Tom Cullen) Tom Cullen
Us Jordan Peele

 

Christopher Small

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Christopher Small]

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Danses macabres, squelettes et autres fantaisies Pierre Léon, Rita Azevedo Gomes, Jean-Louis Schefer
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux) Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
143 rue du désert Hassen Ferhani
Un Film Dramatique Éric Baudelaire
Ghost Strata Ben Rivers
Fourteen Dan Sallitt
Nunca subí el Provincia Ignacio Agüero

 

Anna Smith

Critic/editor/broadcaster, UK

[Read our articles by Anna Smith]

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
Border Ali Abbasi
Us Jordan Peele
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Midsommar Ari Aster
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Good Posture Dolly Wells
American Woman Jake Scott

 

Imogen Sara Smith

Critic, USA

[Read our articles by Imogen Sara Smith]

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Atlantics Mati Diop
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
In the Aisles Thomas Stuber
The Load Ognjen Glavonic
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot
The Eyes of Orson Welles Mark Cousins

 

Philippa Snow

Film critic, UK

High Life Claire Denis
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
Piercing Nicolas Pesce
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Us Jordan Peele
The Beach Bum Harmony Korine
Dirty God Sacha Polak
Gwen William McGregor
Border Ali Abbasi
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja

 

Kate Stables

Film critic, UK

[Read our articles by Kate Stables]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
High Life Claire Denis
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Atlantics Mati Diop
Bait Mark Jenkin

 

Brad Stevens

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Brad Stevens]

Tomasso Abel Ferrara
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
La Flor Mariano Llínas
Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers
Hotel by the River (Gangbyeon hotel) Hong Sangsoo
Your Face Tsai Ming-Liang
Domino Brian De Palma
The Mule Clint Eastwood
High Life Claire Denis
Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker

 

Isabel Stevens

Production editor, Sight & Sound, UK

[Read our articles by Isabel Stevens]

Bait Mark Jenkin
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
Los Reyes Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Transit Christian Petzold

 

Amy Taubin

Critic, USA

[Read our articles by Amy Taubin]

Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The White Album Arthur Jafa
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
To The Ends of the Earth Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Us Jordan Peele
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

 

Matthew Taylor

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Matthew Taylor]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Ad Astra James Gray
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Saint Maud Rose Glass
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
High Life Claire Denis
Monos Alejandro Landes

 

Lou Thomas

Digital content producer, UK

[Read our articles by Lou Thomas]

Monos Alejandro Landes
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Beats Brian Welsh
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Us Jordan Peele
Bait Mark Jenkin

 

David Thompson

Critic/curator/documentary filmmaker, UK

[Read our articles by David Thompson]

An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
Never Look Away Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
The Doll’s Breath Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay
Woman At War Benedikt Erlingsson

 

Matthew Thrift

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Matthew Thrift]

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Beach Bum Harmony Korine
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
Alita: Battle Angel Robert Rodriguez

 

Matt Turner

Open City Docs Fest programmer, UK

[Read our articles by Matt Turner]

The Hottest August Brett Story
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
You Were an Amazement on the Day You Were Born Emily Vey Duke, Cooper Battersby
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Lore Sky Hopinka
Rushing Green With Horses Ute Aurand
Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
Movements of a Nearby Mountain Sebastian Brameshuber
America Garrat Bradley

 

Ginette Vincendeau

Professor in film studies, UK

[Read our articles by Ginette Vincendeau]

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
By the Grace of God François Ozon
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Les Misérables Ladj Ly
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
The Realm Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Alice and the Mayor Nicolas Pariser
Farewell to the Night André Téchiné
Colette Wash Westmoreland
Invisibles Louis-Julien Petit

 

Becca Voelcker

Writer, PhD candidate, film critic and programmer, USA/UK

[Read our articles by Becca Voelcker]

Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
Parsi Eduardo Teddy Williams
Distancing Miko Revereza
Balloon Pema Tseden
Midnight Traveller Hassan Fazili, Emelie Mahdavian
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Atlantics Mati Diop
Pelourinho, They Don’t Really Care About Us Akosa Adoma Owusu
Last Night I Saw You Smiling Kavich Neang
No history in a room filled with people with funny names 5 Gvojic, Arunanondchai

 

Beth Webb

Critic, UK

[Read our articles by Beth Webb]

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Monos Alejandro Landes
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Atlantics Mati Diop
Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski
Midsommar Ari Aster
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos

 

Kelli Weston

Film writer, UK

[Read our articles by Kelli Weston]

Us Jordan Peele
Atlantics Mati Diop
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger
Chiyo Chiemi Shimada
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott
America Garrat Bradley

 

Catherine Wheatley

Lecturer, King’s College London, UK

[Read our articles by Catherine Wheatley]

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Atlantics Mati Diop
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Little Joe Jessica Hausner
How Fernando Pessoa Saved Portugal Eugène Green
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Transit Christian Petzold
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
High Life Claire Denis
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

 

Samuel Wigley

News and features editor, UK

[Read our articles by Samuel Wigley]

Bait Mark Jenkin
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

 

Mike Williams

Editor-in-Chief, Sight & Sound, UK

Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Saint Maud Rose Glass
Joker Todd Phillips
Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
Us Jordan Peele

 

Craig Williams

Critic/curator, UK

[Read our articles by Craig Williams]

The Irishman Martin Scorsese
The Mule Clint Eastwood
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Avengers: Endgame Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
All Is True Kenneth Branagh
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell

 

Neil Young

Critic/curator, UK / Austria

[Read our articles by Neil Young]

Gede Vizyon Marcos Serafim, Jefferson Kielwagen, Steevens Simeon
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Wild Berries Romulus Balazs, Hedda Bednarszky, Marianna Vas
dogs, moon river and Baudelaire Marija Kovačina
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Horizōn Sid Iandovka, Anya Tsyrlina
Community Gardens (Kolektyviniai sodai) Vytautas Katkus
Memorable (Mémorable) Bruno Collet
The Rain (Deszcz) Piotr Milczarek
El Guru Rory Barrientos Lamas

 

Matt Zoller Seitz

Editor-at-large, RogerEbert.com, USA

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Us Jordan Peele
High Life Claire Denis
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Shadow Zhang Yimou
The Farewell Lulu Wang
The Changeover Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt
Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley

 

 

All the films

(Click a voter’s name to see what else they voted for)

 

A

About Endlessness first look: Roy Andersson rises above his customary absurdism

About Endlessness

Roy Andersson, Sweden

Voted for by: Christina Newland

 

Ad Astra

James Gray, USA

Ad Astra review: Brad Pitt bestrides the stars, darkly

Voted for by: James Bell, Andrew Male, Geoffrey Macnab, Christina Newland, Naman Ramachandran, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Matthew Taylor

 

Adoration

Fabrice du Welz, Belgium / France

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

 

Alice and the Mayor

Nicolas Pariser, France / Belgium

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

 

Alita: Battle Angel

Robert Rodriguez, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Thrift

 

All Is True

Kenneth Branagh, UK

Voted for by: Craig Williams

 

Amazing Grace

Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott, USA

Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Leigh Singer, Kelli Weston

 

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary review: morbidly meta hi-jinks on the trail of an anarchic magician

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Ben Berman, USA

Voted for by: Sophie Brown, Charlie Shackleton

 

America

Garrat Bradley, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Charlie Shackleton, Matt Turner, Kelli Weston

 

American Factory

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, USA

Voted for by: Eric Hynes, B Ruby Rich

 

American Woman review: Sienna Miller breaks through as a bereaved rust-belt mother

American Woman

Jake Scott, USA

Voted for by: Anna Smith

 

And Then We Danced

Levan Akin, Georgia

And Then We Danced first look: Georgian dance drills and furtive feelings

Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Wendy Ide

 

Aniara

Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja, Sweden / Denmark

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Philippa Snow

 

Anima

Paul Thomas Anderson, UK

Voted for by: Chris Hall

 

Animals review: two friends’ clash of millennial hedonism and romantic yearning

Animals

Sophie Hyde, UK / Ireland / Australia

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

 

Anna

Luc Besson, France

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

 

Another Decade

Morgan Quaintance, UK

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

 

“Let the footage speak for itself”: Todd Douglas Miller on Apollo 11

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller, USA

Voted for by: Gareth Evans, Kate Stables, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

Asako I & II first look: a mournful drama out of quarter-life-crisis doubt

Asako I & II

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Japan

Voted for by: Nick Pinkerton

 

Ash Is Purest White review: a woman toughs it out to forge her destiny

Ash Is Purest White

Jia Zhangke, China

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Roger Clarke, Tara Judah, Beatrice Loayza, Paul O’Callaghan, Bethany Webb

 

Asuran

Vetrimaaran, India

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

 

Atlantics review: a mysterious fable of class, migration and heartbreak

Atlantics

Mati Diop, France / Senegal

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Eric Hynes, Nick James, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Christina Newland, Nick Pinkerton, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Caspar Salmon, Imogen Sara Smith, Kate Stables, Becca Voelcker, Bethany Webb, Kelli Weston, Catherine Wheatley

 

Atlantis

Valentyn Vasyanovych, Ukraine

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov

 

Avengement

Jesse V. Johnson, UK

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, The Ferroni Brigade

 

Avengers: Endgame review: the finale these heroes deserve

Avengers: Endgame

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, USA

Voted for by: Craig Williams

 

Away

Gints Zilbalodis, Latvia

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

 

B

Babyteeth review: Eliza Scanlen bridges teen romance and terminal illness

Babyteeth

Shannon Murphy, Australia

Voted for by: Jamie Dunn, Caitlin Quinlan

 

Bacurau first look: a way out weird western for menacing times

Bacurau

Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho, Brazil

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Katherine McLaughlin

 

Bait first look: Mark Jenkin heralds the new weird Britain

Bait

Mark Jenkin, UK

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, James Bell, Michael Brooke, Nick Bradshaw, Philip Concannon, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Tara Judah, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Ben Nicholson, Kate Stables, Isabel Stevens, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Samuel Wigley

 

Balloon

Pema Tseden, Germany

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

 

Baracoa

Pablo Briones, Switzerland / Spain / USA

Voted for by: Caitlin Quinlan

 

Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground

Chuck Smith, USA

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

 

The Beach Bum review: Harmony Korine’s shaggy dog story of an endless summer

The Beach Bum

Harmony Korine, USA

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade, Philippa Snow, Matthew Thrift

 

Beanpole first look: life, and beauty, persist after the siege of Leningrad

Beanpole

Kantemir Balagov, Russia

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Nick James, Katherine McLaughlin, Caspar Salmon, Charlie Shackleton, Amy Taubin, Kelli Weston, Samuel Wigley

 

bearing

Greg Marshall, Canada

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

Beats

Brian Welsh, UK

Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Jamie Dunn, Lou Thomas

 

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Marielle Heller, USA

Voted for by: Ella Kemp

 

Beauty Lives in Freedom

Wang Bing, China / France

Voted for by: Juliet Jacques

 

“A glorious and ridiculous ride”: Steve Sullivan on excavating Frank and the Chris Sievey story

Being Frank

Steve Sullivan, UK

Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu

 

La Belle Epoque

Nicolas Bedos, France

Voted for by: Tom Charity

 

Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux)

Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa, Switzerland

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Christopher Small

 

Birds of Passage review: finding common ground in gang war and blood feuds

Birds of Passage

Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego, Colombia / Mexico

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson

 

Blinded by the Light

Gurinder Chadha, UK

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Rebecca Harrison

 

Bliss

Joe Begos, USA

Voted for by: Andrew Male

 

Blue My Mind

Lisa Brühlmann, Switzerland

Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman

 

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn, Canada / Norway

Voted for by: So Mayer

 

Bohemian Rhapsody review: Freddie Mercury, tied up with a bow

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bryan Singer, UK / USA

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

 

Bombshell

Jay Roach, Canada / USA

Voted for by: Charles Gant

 

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison, Naman Ramachandran, Anna Smith, Catherine Wheatley

 

Gräns (Border) first look: Ali Abassi unleashes a dark Scandinavian folk fantasy

Border

Ali Abbasi, Sweden

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Mark Cousins, Kim Newman, Paul O’Callaghan, Caspar Salmon, Anna Smith, Philippa Snow

 

Bugs and Beasts Before the Law

Sharlene Bamboat, Alexis Mitchell, Canada

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

 

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Salvador Simó Busom, Spain

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

 

Burning review: Lee Changdong's drama sparks with rage and imagination

Burning

Lee Chang-dong, South Korea / Japan

Voted for by: Bidisha, Alex Dudok de Wit

 

By the Grace of God review: François Ozon confronts child abuse in the Catholic Church

By the Grace of God

François Ozon, France

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Philip Kemp, Ginette Vincendeau

 

C

Caballerango

Juan Pablo González, Mexico

Voted for by: Ashley Clark

 

Can You Ever Forgive Me? first look: building sympathy for a literary forger

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Marielle Heller, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Anne Billson, Pamela Hutchinson

 

Cancion Sin Nombre

Melina León, Peru / Spain / USA / Chile

Voted for by: Caspar Salmon

 

Capernaum review: a sharp-eyed, street-level melodrama

Capernaum

Nadine Labaki, Lebanon

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Pamela Hutchinson

 

The Cave

Feras Fayyad, Syria / Denmark

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Ela Bittencourt

 

The Chambermaid review: uncovering a luxury hotel’s dirty secrets

The Chambermaid

Lila Avilés, Mexico

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

 

The Changeover

Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt, New Zealand

Voted for by: Matt Zoller Seitz

 

Charlie Says

Mary Harron, USA

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

 

Japanese experimental documentary now

Chiyo

Chiemi Shimada, Japan / UK

Voted for by: Kelli Weston

 

Clemency

Chinonye Chukwu, USA

Voted for by: Eric Hynes

 

Climax first look: Gaspar Noé’s dance demonic

Climax

Gaspar Noé, France

Voted for by: Tim Hayes, J. Hoberman

 

The Climb

Michael Angelo Covino, USA

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

 

Cold Case Hammarskjöld

Mads Brügger, Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Belgium

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Gareth Evans, Charlie Shackleton, Kelli Weston

 

Colette

Wash Westmoreland, UK / USA / France / Hungary / Netherlands

Voted for by: Bidisha, Sukhdev Sandhu, Ginette Vincendeau

 

Collective

Alexander Nanau, Romania / Luxembourg

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov, B Ruby Rich

 

Community Gardens

(Kolektyviniai sodai) Vytautas Katkus, Lithuania

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

Conrad Veidt: My Life

Mark Rappaport, USA

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

 

The Cordillera of Dreams first look: a portrait of Chile carved in rock

The Cordillera of Dreams

Patricio Guzmán, Chile / France

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

 

Coup 53

Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, UK / Iran

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

 

Craig Fixada America

Craig Healy, USA

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani

 

Crawl

Alexandre Aja, USA / Serbia / Canada

Voted for by: Christina Newland

 

D

Dafne

Federico Bondi, Italy

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

 

Danses macabres, squelettes et autres fantaisies

Pierre Léon, Rita Azevedo Gomes, Jean-Louis Schefer, France / Portugal / Sweden

Voted for by: Christopher Small

 

Dark Holler

Jeremy Drummond, David Poolman, USA

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

The Dead Don’t Die first look: Jarmuschians assemble for the ultimate dead-end comedy

The Dead Don’t Die

Jim Jarmusch, USA

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani

 

A Deal with the Universe

Jason Barker, UK

Voted for by: So Mayer

 

Death will come and shall have your eyes

José Luis Torres Leiva, Chile

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

 

The Deathless Woman

Roz Mortimer, UK

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

 

Deerskin first look: Jean Dujardin seeks one jacket to rule them all

Deerskin

Quentin Dupieux, France

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, John Bleasdale, Sophie Brown, Elena Lazic

 

Destroyer

Karyn Kusama, USA

Voted for by: Anne Billson

 

Detour on Route to a Movie

Clea Wallis, Paul Rous, UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

Diamantino first look: a sweetly bizarre fantasy mocking the cult of fame

Diamantino

Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt, Portugal

Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman, Nick Pinkerton

 

Diego Maradona review: Asif Kapadia brings us a touch of god

Diego Maradona

Asif Kapadia, UK

Voted for by: Charles Gant, Chris Hall, Juliet Jacques, Mike Williams

 

Dirty God review: Sacha Polak fleshes out a burn survivor’s story

Dirty God

Sacha Polak, Netherlands / UK

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Philippa Snow

 

Distancing

Miko Revereza, USA

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

 

Divine Love

Gabriel Mascaro, Brazil / Uruguay / Denmark / Norway / Chile / Sweden

Voted for by: Jonathan Romney

 

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

JP Valkeapaa, Finland / Latvia

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

 

dogs, moon river and Baudelaire

Marija Kovačina, Serbia

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

Dolemite Is My Name: Eddie Murphy stars in a bawdy biopic of Rudy Ray Moore

Dolemite Is My Name

Craig Brewer, USA

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

 

The Doll’s Breath

Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay, USA

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Gareth Evans, Jonathan Romney, David Thompson

 

Dolly Kitty and Those Sparkling Stars

Alankrita Shrivastava, India

Voted for by: Naman Ramachandran

 

Domino

Brian De Palma, Denmark / France / Italy / Belgium / Netherlands

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade, Brad Stevens

 

Downtown 81

Edo Bertoglio, USA

Voted for by: Violet Lucca

 

Dragged Across Concrete

S. Craig Zahler, Canada / USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes, Elena Lazic, Kim Newman

 

Dramatic and Mild

Nastia Korkia, Russia

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

 

Dwelling in the Fuchan Mountains

Gu Xiaogang, China

Voted for by: Tom Charity

 

E

Early Years

Morgan Quintance, UK

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Sukhdev Sandhu

 

The Eddies

Angelo Madsen Minax, USA

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

 

The Edge of Democracy

Petra Costa, Brazil

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Nick Bradshaw, B Ruby Rich

 

The Eighth Alps

Jacques Perconte, France

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

 

Eighth Grade

Bo Burnham, USA

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Michael Brooke, Alex Dudok de Wit, Anna Smith, Kate Stables, David Thompson

 

El Guru

Rory Barrientos Lamas, Chile

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

An Elephant Sitting Still review: a howl of desperate defiance

An Elephant Sitting Still

Hu Bo, China

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Roger Clarke, David Thompson

 

End of the Century

Lucio Castro, Argentina

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

 

Endless Night (Longa noite)

Eloy Encisco, Spain

Voted for by: Robert Koehler

 

Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992

Jeremy Deller, UK

Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu

 

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Joe Berlinger, USA

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

 

The Eyes of Orson Welles

Mark Cousins, UK

Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith

 

F

The Farewell

Lulu Wang, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Kambole Campbell, Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison, Wendy Ide, Bethany Webb, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

Farewell to the Night

André Téchiné, France / Germany

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

 

The Favourite review: a rich and ribald royal farce

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos, UK

Voted for by: Michael Brooke, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Ryan Gilbey, Anna Smith, Bethany Webb

 

Fi Dem II

Zinzi Minott, UK

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

 

Fighting with My Family review: an irresistible wrestling family comedy

Fighting with My Family

Stephen Merchant, UK / USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

 

Un Film Dramatique

Éric Baudelaire, France

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Christopher Small

 

Fire Will Come first look: Oliver Laxe charts a path to paradise that ends in hell

Fire Will Come

Oliver Laxe, Spain / France / Luxembourg

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Ela Bittencourt, Elisabet Cabeza, Roger Clarke

 

First Cow

Kelly Reichardt, USA

Voted for by: Violet Lucca

 

First Love first look: Miike Taskashi pits yakuza against triads in a gonzo frenzy

First Love

Takashi Miike, Japan

Voted for by: Mark Cousins

 

Flannery

Mark Bosco, Elizabeth Coffman, USA

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

 

La Flor review: Mariano Llinás teases 13½ hours before your eyes

La Flor

Mariano Llínas, Argentina

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Ela Bittencourt, Nick Pinkerton, Brad Stevens

 

For Sama review: a mother-and-daughter’s-eye view of the devastation of Aleppo

For Sama

Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, UK / Syria

Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw, Sophie Brown, Jemma Desai, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Philip Kemp, Elena Lazic, Andrew Male, So Mayer, Jonathan Romney, Anna Smith, Isabel Stevens

 

Fordlandia Malaise

Susana de Sousa Dias, Portugal

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

 

Fourteen first look: etching an unstable friendship

Fourteen

Dan Sallitt, USA

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov, Christopher Small

 

Foxtrot review: a savage satire of Israeli military grief and grind

Foxtrot

Samuel Maoz, Israel / Switzerland / Germany / France

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

 

G

Gede Vizyon

Marcos Serafim, Jefferson Kielwagen, Steevens Simeon, Brazil / Haiti

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

GGH

Ece Ezer, Turkey

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

 

A Ghost Eats Mud on the Mountain

Richard Forbes-Hamilton, UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

Ghost Strata first look: Ben Rivers’ cinematic archaeology

Ghost Strata

Ben Rivers, UK

Voted for by: Christopher Small

 

Ghost Town Anthology first look: Denis Côté explores a community haunted by grief

Ghost Town Anthology

Denis Côté, Canada

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew

 

A Girl Missing review: Koji Fukada examines the complexities of guilt

A Girl Missing

Kōji Fukada, Japan

Voted for by: Molly Haskell

 

Give Me Liberty

Kirill Mikhanovsky, USA

Voted for by: Wendy Ide, Robert Koehler, Vadim Rizov, Amy Taubin

 

The Giverny Document

Ja’Tovia Gary, USA / France

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Ben Nicholson

 

Good Posture

Dolly Wells, USA

Voted for by: Anna Smith

 

Greener Grass

Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, USA

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

 

Gwen

William McGregor, UK

Voted for by: Roger Clarke, Philippa Snow

 

H

Hail Satan?

Penny Lane, USA

Voted for by: Roger Clarke

 

A film in the moment: how Hale County This Morning, This Evening heightens our gaze

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RaMell Ross, USA

Voted for by: James Bell, Sophie Brown, Ryan Gilbey, Pamela Hutchinson, Sophie Monks Kaufman

 

The Halt first look: Lav Diaz dreams a cataclysm for his country

The Halt (Ang Hupa)

Lav Diaz, Philippines / France

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

 

Happy as Lazzaro review: Alice Rorhwacher holds a holy mirror to the persistence of injustice

Happy as Lazzaro

Alice Rohrwacher, Italy

Voted for by: James Bell, Nick Bradshaw, Roger Clarke, Alex Dudok de Wit, Gareth Evans, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Juliet Jacques, Catherine Wheatley

 

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead. first look: Ben Wheatley convenes that sinking family feeling

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Ben Wheatley, UK

Voted for by: Kim Newman

 

Hard Paint (Tinta Bruta) review: dark days and neon nights on Porto Alegre’s wild side

Hard Paint

Filipe Matzembacher, Marcio Reolon, Brazil

Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman

 

Heimat is a Space in Time: a sprawling history of 20th-century Germany

Heimat Is a Space in Time

Thomas Heise, Germany

Voted for by: Jordan Cronk, Sukhdev Sandhu

 

Her Smell first look: Elisabeth Moss plays a free falling rock star

Her Smell

Alex Ross Perry, USA

Voted for by: Beatrice Loayza

 

Here for Life review: homeless actors on a precarious stage

Here for Life

Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, UK

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

 

A Hidden Life first look: Terrence Malick floats over the storm clouds of war

A Hidden Life

Terrence Malick, USA

Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Jordan Cronk, The Ferroni Brigade, Nick Pinkerton, Matthew Taylor, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

High Flying Bird

Steven Soderbergh, USA

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Vadim Rizov, Amy Taubin, Craig Williams

 

High Life review: Claire Denis probes the outer reaches of human taboos

High Life

Claire Denis, France

Voted for by: Bidisha, Elena Gorfinkel, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Tara Judah, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Andrew Male, Philippa Snow, Kate Stables, Brad Stevens, Matthew Taylor, Catherine Wheatley, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

Holiday

Isabella Eklöf, Denmark

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Simran Hans, Tim Hayes, Philippa Snow, David Thompson

 

A Home with a View (Gaa1 Wo4 Maan3 Si3 Ging1)

Herman Yau, Hong Kong

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

 

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Katherine McLaughlin

 

Honey Boy first look: Shia LaBeouf unearths his own childhood trauma

Honey Boy

Alma Har’el, USA

Voted for by: Ella Kemp

 

Honeyland

Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov, Macedonia

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Sophie Brown, Tom Charity, Imogen Sara Smith, Amy Taubin

 

Horizōn

Sid Iandovka, Anya Tsyrlina, Switzerland

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

Hotel by the River (Gangbyeon hotel)

Hong Sangsoo, South Korea

Voted for by: Brad Stevens

 

Dreaming an altered future at True/False 2019

The Hottest August

Brett Story, USA

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Sophie Brown, Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Eric Hynes, Vadim Rizov, Matt Turner

 

The House of Us

Yoon Ga-eun, South Korea

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell

 

The House That Jack Built

Lars von Trier, Denmark / France

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

 

How Fernando Pessoa Saved Portugal

Eugène Green, Portugal / France / Belgium

Voted for by: Catherine Wheatley

 

Hustlers review: J-Lo dazzles as a lupine booty queen

Hustlers

Lorena Scafaria, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Mark Cousins, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Pamela Hutchinson, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Christina Newland, Kate Stables, Bethany Webb

 

I

Strongmen take all at Karlovy Vary 2018

I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians

Radu Jude, Romania

Voted for by: Tara Judah

 

I Lost My Body review: the touching tale of a manus on a mission

I Lost My Body

Jérémy Clapin, France

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Nick Bradshaw, Alex Dudok de Wit, Isabel Stevens, Bethany Webb

 

I Was at Home, But… first look: an elegantly radical mystery

I Was at Home, But…

Angela Schanelec, Germany

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, Jamie Dunn, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Ben Nicholson, Jonathan Romney, Neil Young

 

If Beale Street Could Talk review: a thwarted romance in slow-motion

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins, USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes, Tara Judah, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Matthew Taylor, Kelli Weston

 

In Fabric first look: Peter Strickland’s killer dress call the shots

In Fabric

Peter Strickland, UK

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Michael Brooke, Tim Hayes, Tara Judah, Philip Kemp, Kim Newman

 

In the Aisles

Thomas Stuber, Germany

Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith

 

Indianara

Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa, Brazil

Voted for by: So Mayer

 

The Infiltrators

Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera, USA

Voted for by: B Ruby Rich

 

Instinct review: a woman’s dark fantasy of male validation

Instinct

Halina Reijn, France

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

 

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmao first look: the odyssey of a fractured family from Brazil

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão

Karim Aïnouz, Brazil

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Maria Delgado, Nick James

 

Invisibles

Louis-Julien Petit, France

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

 

The Irishman review: De Niro and Scorsese say goodbye to the goodfellas

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese, USA

Voted for by: James Bell, Anton Bitel, Michael Brooke, Elisabet Cabeza, Kambole Campbell, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Jordan Cronk, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Molly Haskell, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Violet Lucca, Geoffrey Macnab, Ian Mantgani, Christina Newland, Nick Pinkerton, Jonathan Romney, Leigh Singer, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, Matthew Thrift, Craig Williams, Mike Williams, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

Isadora’s Children

Damien Manivel, France / South Korea

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

 

It Must Be Heaven

Elia Suleiman, France / Palestine

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Caspar Salmon

 

Joan of Arc first look: Bruno Dumont makes a trial of it

Joan of Arc

Bruno Dumont, France

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Giovanni Marchini Camia

 

John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection

Julien Faraut, France

Voted for by: Tara Judah

 

J

Joker review: Joaquin Phoenix’s alienated antihero is no laughing matter

Joker

Todd Phillips, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, John Bleasdale, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Geoffrey Macnab, Naman Ramachandran, Mike Williams

 

Judy review: this moving biopic rings with Renée Zellweger’s star quality

Judy

Rupert Goold, UK

Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Andrew Male

 

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream

Frank Beauvais, France

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Kieron Corless, Elena Gorfinkel, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Vadim Rizov

 

K

Knife + Heart

Yann Gonzalez, France / Mexico

Voted for by: Roger Clarke

 

Knives and Skin

Jennifer Reeder, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Katherine McLaughlin

 

Knives Out review: Rian Johnson revives the whodunnit with crowd-pleasing panache

Knives Out

Rian Johnson, USA

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Christina Newland, Kim Newman, Kate Stables, Lou Thomas, Kelli Weston

 

Knock down the House

Rachel Lears, USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale

 

Krabi, 2562

Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers, UK / Thailand

Voted for by: Robert Koehler, Brad Stevens, Samuel Wigley

 

L

Labyrinth of Cinema

(Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako) Nobuhiko Ōbayashi, Japan

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

 

The Last Black Man in San Francisco review: a bloated portrait of a city in flux

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Joe Talbot, USA

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Jemma Desai, Caitlin Quinlan, Imogen Sara Smith

 

Last Night I Saw You Smiling

Kavich Neang, Cambodia

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

 

The Last Tree review: a lyrical story of British identity pains

The Last Tree

Shola Amoo, UK

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington

 

Leaving Neverland

Dan Reed, UK / USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale

 

Liberté

Albert Serra, France / Portugal / Spain

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk

 

The Lighthouse first look: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson raise their own tempest at sea

The Lighthouse

Robert Eggers, USA

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, John Bleasdale, Rebecca Harrison, Ella Kemp, Katherine McLaughlin, Paul O’Callaghan, Jonathan Romney, Caspar Salmon, Lou Thomas, Mike Williams

 

Little Joe first look: a heady lab-of-horrors mystery

Little Joe

Jessica Hausner, Austria / UK

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Rebecca Harrison, Catherine Wheatley

 

La Llorona review: the ghosts of Guatemala’s disappeared come calling

La llorona

Jayro Bustamante, Guatemala

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

 

The Load

Ognjen Glavonic, Serbia / France / Iran / Croatia / Qatar

Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith

 

Long Day’s Journey into Night first look: Bi Gan’s film follows its own woozy dream logic

Long Day’s Journey into Night

Bi Gan, China

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

 

The Loom

Toby Tatum, UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

Lore

Sky Hopinka, USA

Voted for by: Matt Turner

 

M

Ma

Tate Taylor, Japan / USA

Voted for by: Bidisha

 

Made in Bangladesh

Rubaiyat Hossain, France / Bangladesh / Denmark / Portugal

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

 

Madeline’s Madeline first look: an unusually bold teen movie that bridges trauma and art

Madeline’s Madeline

Josephine Decker, USA

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit, Gareth Evans, Ryan Gilbey, Brad Stevens

 

Madre

Rodrigo Sorogoyen, France / Spain

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab

 

Manta Ray

Phuttiphong Aroonpheng, Thailand / France / China

Voted for by: Kieron Corless

 

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Nick Broomfield, UK

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

 

Marona’s Fantastic Tale

(L’extraordinaire voyage de Marona) Anca Damian, France / Romania / Belgium

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

 

Marriage Story review: Noah Baumbach’s divorce tale has the rueful ring of truth

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale, Elisabet Cabeza, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Rebecca Harrison, Molly Haskell, Ella Kemp, Beatrice Loayza, Geoffrey Macnab, Christina Newland, Leigh Singer, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley

 

Martin Eden

Pietro Marcello, Italy

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, James Bell, Nick Bradshaw, Elisabet Cabeza, Jordan Cronk, J. Hoberman, Nick Pinkerton, Imogen Sara Smith, Samuel Wigley

 

Maternal

Maura Delpero, Italy / Argentina

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

 

Memorable (Mémorable)

Bruno Collet, France

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

Merata: the Maori film legend and her legacy

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen

Heperi Mita, New Zealand

Voted for by: Jemma Desai, So Mayer

 

Midnight Traveller

Hassan Fazili, Emelie Mahdavian, Qatar / UK / Canada / USA

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

 

Midsommar review: Ari Aster brews a tisane of terror

Midsommar

Ari Aster, USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale, Roger Clarke, Mark Cousins, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Philip Kemp, Paul O’Callaghan, Sukhdev Sandhu, Anna Smith, Bethany Webb

 

Minding the Gap

Bing Liu, USA

Voted for by: Ella Kemp, Sophie Monks Kaufman

 

Mira

Denis Shabaev, Russia

Voted for by: Juliet Jacques

 

Les Misérables first look: a tense tour of a Paris commune still in crisis

Les Misérables

Ladj Ly, France

Voted for by: Elisabet Cabeza, Ginette Vincendeau

 

Moffie review: fear and desire on the front lines of Apartheid-era South Africa

Moffie

Oliver Hermanus, South Africa / UK

Voted for by: Jamie Dunn

 

Monos review: a fever dream of children at war

Monos

Alejandro Landes, Colombia

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Maria Delgado, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Wendy Ide, Ella Kemp, Philip Kemp, Caitlin Quinlan, Caspar Salmon, Leigh Singer, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, Bethany Webb

 

A Moon for My Father

Mania Akbari, UK / Iran / Germany

Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw, Sukhdev Sandhu

 

The Morrissey Problem

Tony Cokes, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington

 

Movements

Jeong Dahee, South Korea

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

 

Movements of a Nearby Mountain

Sebastian Brameshuber, Austria / France / Nigeria

Voted for by: Matt Turner

 

Mr T

Marcin Krzyształowicz, Poland

Voted for by: Michael Brooke

 

The Mule review: Clint Eastwood kicks against the American Dream

The Mule

Clint Eastwood, USA

Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Andrew Male, Ian Mantgani, Brad Stevens, Craig Williams

 

Mum’s Cards

Luke Fowler, UK

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

 

My First Film

Zia Anger, USA

Voted for by: Simran Hans, Ben Nicholson, Charlie Shackleton

 

Mystify: Michael Hutchence

Richard Lowenstein, Australia

Voted for by: Sophie Brown

 

N

Never Look Away

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Germany / Italy

Voted for by: David Thompson

 

The New Bauhaus

Alysa Nahmias, USA

Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu

 

The Nightingale review: a haunting, nightmarish tale of a woman’s take-no-prisoners revenge

The Nightingale

Jennifer Kent, Australia / USA / Canada

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Tara Judah, Elena Lazic, Kim Newman

 

No Data Plan

Miko Revereza, USA

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Jemma Desai, Elena Gorfinkel, Charlie Shackleton, Christopher Small, Matt Turner

 

No history in a room filled with people with funny names 5

Gvojic, Arunanondchai, Thailand / USA

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

 

Nunca subí el Provincia

Ignacio Agüero, Chile

Voted for by: Christopher Small

 

O

An Officer and a Spy

Roman Polanski, France / Italy

Voted for by: Geoffrey Macnab

 

Oleg first look: a shrewd, funny, bracing account of an immigrant worker’s life

Oleg

Juris Kursietis, Latvia / Lithuania / Belgium / France

Voted for by: Caspar Salmon

 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood review: Quentin Tarantino unleashes his nostalgic fetishes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino, USA

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, James Bell, John Bleasdale, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Chris Hall, Molly Haskell, Tim Hayes, J. Hoberman, Nick James, Robert Koehler, Violet Lucca, Geoffrey Macnab, Andrew Male, Ian Mantgani, Christina Newland, Kim Newman, Nick Pinkerton, Naman Ramachandran, Christopher Small, Imogen Sara Smith, Philippa Snow, Kate Stables, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Matthew Thrift, Catherine Wheatley, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams

 

Öndög first look: a winding portrait of a tough dame on the Mongolian plain

Ondog

Wang Quan’an, China / Mongolia

Voted for by: Caspar Salmon

 

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang, USA

Voted for by: Sophie Brown, B Ruby Rich

 

One Cut of the Dead

Shin’ichirô Ueda, Japan

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Michael Brooke, Philip Concannon

 

Oroslan

Matjaz Ivanisin, Slovenia

Voted for by: Kieron Corless

 

Our Time first look: Carlos Reygadas gores masculinity on its own horns

Our Time

Carlos Reygadas, Mexico

Voted for by: Eric Hynes, Elena Lazic

 

P

Pain and Glory review: Pedro Almodóvar makes an art form out of reminiscence

Pain and Glory

Pedro Almodóvar, Spain

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Michael Atkinson, Elisabet Cabeza, Roger Clarke, Alex Davidson, Maria Delgado, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Alex Dudok de Wit, Molly Haskell, Pamela Hutchinson, Juliet Jacques, Nick James, Geoffrey Macnab, Andrew Male, So Mayer, Naman Ramachandran, B Ruby Rich, Sukhdev Sandhu, Imogen Sara Smith, Kate Stables, Matthew Taylor, Ginette Vincendeau

 

The Painted Bird review: Václav Marhoul makes exquisite torture of an abject war story

The Painted Bird

Vaclav Marhoul, Czech Republic / Slovakia / Ukraine

Voted for by: Tom Charity

 

Parasite first look: Bong Joon-ho builds a wicked bridge over the class divide

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho, South Korea

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Jason Anderson, Michael Atkinson, James Bell, Anton Bitel, Ela Bittencourt, John Bleasdale, Nick Bradshaw, Elisabet Cabeza, Kambole Campbell, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Molly Haskell, Wendy Ide, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Christina Newland, Paul O’Callaghan, Caitlin Quinlan, Naman Ramachandran, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Sukhdev Sandhu, Imogen Sara Smith, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Becca Voelcker, Mike Williams, Neil Young, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

Parsi

Eduardo Teddy Williams, Guinea-Bissau / Argentina / Switzerland

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

 

Pelourinho, They Don’t Really Care About Us

Akosa Adoma Owusu, Germany / Ghana

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

 

Permission

Soheil Beiraghi, Iran

Voted for by: Philip Kemp

 

Peterloo first look: Mike Leigh’s cudgel for a massacre

Peterloo

Mike Leigh, UK

Voted for by: Eric Hynes, Nick Pinkerton

 

Piercing

Nicolas Pesce, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Philippa Snow

 

Pink Wall (Tom Cullen)

Tom Cullen, UK

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

 

The Plagiarists

Peter Parlow, USA

Voted for by: Giovanni Marchini Camia, Vadim Rizov

 

Portrait of a Lady on Fire first look: Céline Sciamma conjures an oasis of female freedom

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma, France

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Ela Bittencourt, John Bleasdale, Elisabet Cabeza, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Alex Davidson, Maria Delgado, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Nick James, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Geoffrey Macnab, Caitlin Quinlan, Caspar Salmon, Leigh Singer, Anna Smith, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Lou Thomas, Ginette Vincendeau, Catherine Wheatley, Mike Williams

 

Present Perfect

Zhu Shengze, China / Hong Kong / USA

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Elena Gorfinkel, Matt Turner, Becca Voelcker

 

Promare

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Japan

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell

 

The Proposal

Jill Magid, USA

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

 

Proxima

Alice Winocour, France

Voted for by: Pamela Hutchinson

 

R

The Rain (Deszcz)

Piotr Milczarek, Poland

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

Ray & Liz review: Richard Billingham digs deep into high-rise penury

Ray & Liz

Richard Billingham, UK

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Ryan Gilbey, Tara Judah, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Isabel Stevens

 

Ready or Not

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, USA

Voted for by: Kim Newman

 

The Realm

Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Spain / France

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

 

Receiver

Jenny Brady, Ireland

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

 

Recorder

Alexander Nanau, USA

Voted for by: Tom Charity

 

Los Reyes

Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff, Chile

Voted for by: Isabel Stevens

 

Rialto review: Peter Mackie Burns finds a haven for two unlikely lovers

Rialto

Peter Mackie Burns, Ireland / UK

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

 

Ridge

John Skoog, Sweden

Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw

 

Rocketman review: an out and proud Elton John musical biopic

Rocketman

Dexter Fletcher, UK / Canada / USA

Voted for by: Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison

 

Rocks review: Sarah Gavron follows a London girl growing up fast and letting go slowly

Rocks

Sarah Gavron, UK

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Elisabet Cabeza, Jemma Desai, Wendy Ide, Caitlin Quinlan

 

Rojo review: a portrait of bourgeois malevolence in 1970s Argentina

Rojo

Benjamín Naishtat, Argentina / Brazil / France

Voted for by: Anne Billson

 

Rolling Thunder Revue

Martin Scorsese, USA

Voted for by: Gareth Evans, David Thompson, Craig Williams

 

Rose Plays Julie

Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor, Ireland / UK

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani, So Mayer, Matthew Taylor, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley

 

Rushing Green With Horses

Ute Aurand, Germany

Voted for by: Matt Turner

 

S

SaF05

Charlotte Prodger, UK / Italy

Voted for by: Erika Balsom

 

Saint Maud first look: a heady British horror duet, up close and devoted

Saint Maud

Rose Glass, UK

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Matthew Taylor, Mike Williams

 

Scheme Birds

Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallin, Sweden

Voted for by: Wendy Ide

 

Shadow first look: Zhang Yimou doodles a wuxia intrigue

Shadow

(Ying) Zhang Yimou, China / Hong Kong (China)

Voted for by: Matt Zoller Seitz

 

Shakti

Martín Rejtman, Argentina / Chile

Voted for by: Maria Delgado, Vadim Rizov

 

The Sisters Brothers first look: Jacques Audiard takes a delightful detour from the western trail

The Sisters Brothers

Jacques Audiard, France / Spain / Romania / Belgium / USA

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Anne Billson

 

So Long, My Son review: this Chinese family saga counts the emotional cost of the one-child policy

So Long, My Son

Wang Xiaoshuai, China

Voted for by: Paul O’Callaghan

 

So Pretty

Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli, USA / France

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov

 

Sojourner

Cauleen Smith, USA

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

 

A Son

Mehdi M Barsaoui, Tunisia / France / Lebanon / Qatar

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Naman Ramachandran

 

Sorry We Missed You review: Ken Loach counts the cost of striving in austerity Britain

Sorry We Missed You

Ken Loach, UK / France / Belgium

Voted for by: Philip Kemp, Geoffrey Macnab, Paul O’Callaghan, Mike Williams

 

Sound of Metal review: Riz Ahmed’s drummer explores the moment the music stops

Sound of Metal

Darius Marder, USA

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab

 

The Souvenir review: Joanna Hogg pulls the threads of a doomed romance

The Souvenir

Joanna Hogg, UK

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, James Bell, Bidisha, Nick Bradshaw, Michael Brooke, Ashley Clark, Roger Clarke, Philip Concannon, Kieron Corless, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Wendy Ide, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Philip Kemp, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Katherine McLaughlin, Geoffrey Macnab, Ian Mantgani, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Paul O’Callaghan, Caitlin Quinlan, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Kate Stables, Isabel Stevens, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Matthew Thrift, Bethany Webb, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams, Mike Williams

 

Space Dogs

Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter, Austria / Germany

Voted for by: Robert Koehler

 

Speaking in Tongues

Christopher Harris, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington

 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse review: a wider webbed world

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, USA

Voted for by: Michael Brooke, Kim Newman

 

Starfish

A.T. White, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel

 

State Funeral

Sergei Loznitsa, Netherlands / Lithuania

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

 

TV we can believe in: hope, growth and change in The Good Place and Steven Universe

Steven Universe: The Movie

Rebecca Sugar, USA

Voted for by: So Mayer

 

study for a battle

Esther Urlus, Netherlands

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

Super Deluxe

Tiyākarājaṉ Kumārarājā, India

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

 

Support the Girls review: a humanist ode to worker solidarity

Support the Girls

Andrew Bujalski, USA

Voted for by: Andrew Male, Bethany Webb, Kelli Weston

 

Synonyms first look: Nadav Lapid muddies the dreams of an Israeli in Paris

Synonyms

Nadav Lapid, Israel / France

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, J. Hoberman, Violet Lucca, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Paul O’Callaghan

 

System Crasher

Nora Fingscheidt, Germany

Voted for by: Paul O’Callaghan

 

T

Talking About Trees

Suhaib Gasmelbari, France / Sudan / Chad / Germany / Qatar

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani

 

Terril

Bronte Stahl, Belgium / Portugal / Hungary

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered

Onyeka Igwe, UK / Nigeria

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Michael Pattison

 

A Thief’s Daughter

Belén Funes, Spain

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

 

This Is Not Berlin

Hari Sama, Mexico

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

 

Those That, at a Distance, Resemble Another review: a gripping restoration drama

Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another

Jessica Sarah Rinland, UK / Argentina / Spain

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Elena Gorfinkel

 

Three Summers

Sandra Kogut, Brazil / France

Voted for by: B Ruby Rich

 

To The Ends of the Earth

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan / Uzbekistan / Qatar

Voted for by: Amy Taubin

 

Tomasso

Abel Ferrara, Italy / UK / USA / Greece

Voted for by: Jordan Cronk, Brad Stevens

 

Tondal’s Vision

Stephen Broomer, Canada

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

Toy Story 4 review: examining life outside the toy box

Toy Story 4

Josh Cooley, USA

Voted for by: Chris Hall, Ella Kemp, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

The Traitor first look: Marco Bellocchio’s murky tale of a mafia informant

The Traitor

Marco Bellocchio, Italy / France / Germany / Brazil

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Giovanni Marchini Camia

 

Transit first look: Europe’s past is now in Christian Petzold’s purgatorial palimpsest

Transit

Christian Petzold, Germany

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, James Bell, Elena Gorfinkel, Pamela Hutchinson, Beatrice Loayza, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Isabel Stevens, Catherine Wheatley

 

Transnistra

Anna Eborn, Sweden / Denmark / Belgium

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab

 

The Treehouse (Nhà cây)

Truong Minh Quy, Vietnam / Singapore

Voted for by: Robert Koehler

 

Triple Chaser

Forensic Architecture and Praxis Films, UK

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

 

Trouble

Mariah Garnett, USA / Austria / Ireland / UK

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

 

True History of the Kelly Gang first look: a proudly unstable portrait of the Australian outlaw

True History of the Kelly Gang

Justin Kurzel, Australia / UK

Voted for by: Wendy Ide

 

The Twentieth Century

Matthew Rankin, Canada

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

 

The Two Popes review: opposites attract in this brilliantly acted tale of papal succession

The Two Popes

Fernando Meirelles, UK / Italy / Argentina / USA

Voted for by: Philip Kemp, Naman Ramachandran

 

U

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Regina Pessoa, Portugal / Canada / France

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

 

Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems first look: the Safdies chase Adam Sandler’s gambler into the discomfort zone

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, USA

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Ashley Clark, Philip Concannon, Eric Hynes, Wendy Ide, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Ian Mantgani, Caitlin Quinlan, Matthew Thrift, Matt Turner, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams

 

Under the Silver Lake first look: David Robert Mitchell casts a voyeur into pop’s hall of mirrors

Under the Silver Lake

David Robert Mitchell, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Ryan Gilbey, Ian Mantgani, Kim Newman, Craig Williams

 

Us review: Jordan Peele raises the damned

Us

Jordan Peele, USA

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Bidisha, Michael Brooke, Kambole Campbell, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Tara Judah, Andrew Male, Leigh Singer, Anna Smith, Philippa Snow, Amy Taubin, Lou Thomas, Kelli Weston, Mike Williams, Matt Zoller Seitz

 

V

Vai

Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, Becs Arahanga, New Zealand

Voted for by: So Mayer

 

Varda by Agnès review: Agnès Varda keeps her command under cover

Varda by Agnès

Agnès Varda, France

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Elisabet Cabeza, Alex Davidson, Philip Kemp, So Mayer, Brad Stevens, Ginette Vincendeau

 

Vever (for Barbara)

Deborah Stratman, Guatemala / USA

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

 

Vice

Adam McKay, USA

Voted for by: Chris Hall

 

Vitalina Varela review: Pedro Costa serenades his haunted heroine

Vitalina Varela

Pedro Costa, Portugal

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Erika Balsom, Matthew Barrington, Ashley Clark, Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, Maria Delgado, J. Hoberman, Robert Koehler, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Ben Nicholson, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Christopher Small, Matthew Thrift, Matt Turner

 

Vox Lux first look: a roiling satire of post-traumatic popsploitation

Vox Lux

Brady Corbet, USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

 

W

Walled Unwalled

Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Germany

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

 

Waves review: a sibling melodrama that surges with emotion but never breaks

Waves

Trey Edward Shults, USA

Voted for by: Tom Charity, Charles Gant

 

Weathering with You

Makoto Shinkai, Japan

Voted for by: Tom Charity

 

What Is Democracy?

Astra Taylor, Canada

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

 

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire? review – New Orleans as gothic carnival

What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire?

Roberto Minervini, Italy / France / USA

Voted for by: Beatrice Loayza, Nick Pinkerton

 

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Matt Tyrnauer, USA

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

 

The Whistlers first look: Corneliu Porumboiu’s Canary Islands crime caper sings flat

The Whistlers

Corneliu Porumboiu, Romania / France / Germany / Sweden

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

 

The White Album

Arthur Jafa, USA

Voted for by: Amy Taubin

 

Who Is Afraid of Ideology?

Marwa Arsanios, Lebanon / Kurdistan / Syria

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

 

Wild Berries

Romulus Balazs, Hedda Bednarszky, Marianna Vas, Hungary / Portugal / Romania

Voted for by: Neil Young

 

The Wild Pear Tree first look: Nuri Bilge Ceylan contemplates a restive rural homecoming

The Wild Pear Tree

Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Turkey / France / Germany

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson

 

Wild Rose review: Jessie Buckley’s Glasgow dreamer keeps on keeping on

Wild Rose

Tom Harper, UK

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan

 

Wolves from Above

Demelza Kooij, Canada / UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

 

Woman at War review: the super earth mother we need now

Woman At War

Benedikt Erlingsson, Iceland / France / Ukraine

Voted for by: Charles Gant, David Thompson

 

Workforce review: a stark parable of building injustice

Workforce

David Zonana, Mexico

Voted for by: Caitlin Quinlan

 

Y

Yeh Freedom Life

Priya Sen, India

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

 

Yesterday

Danny Boyle, UK / Russia / China / Japan

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

 

You Were an Amazement on the Day You Were Born

Emily Vey Duke, Cooper Battersby, USA / Canada

Voted for by: Matt Turner

 

Young Ahmed first look: the Dardennes ponder the riddle of radicalisation

Young Ahmed

Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Belgium / France

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew

 

Your Face

Tsai Ming-Liang, Taiwan / France

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Brad Stevens

 

Your Turn

Eliza Capai, Brazil

Voted for by: Sophie Brown

 

Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collections

Olivier Meyrou, France

Voted for by: Sophie Brown

 

Z

Zombi Child first look: a post-colonial boarding-school voodoo horror

Zombi Child

Bertrand Bonello, France

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Jordan Cronk, Nick James, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Jonathan Romney, Catherine Wheatley

