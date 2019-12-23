The best films of 2019 – all the votes

Jump to films by their first letter:

Kaleem Aftab

Critic, UK

Transnistra Anna Eborn

Deerskin Quentin Dupieux

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa

Bait Mark Jenkin

It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman

A Son Mehdi M Barsaoui

Sound of Metal Darius Marder

Madre Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Blinded by the Light Gurinder Chadha

Jason Anderson

Critic (Cinema Scope), programmer (Toronto International Film Festival), Canada

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Whistlers Corneliu Porumboiu

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin

The Twentieth Century Matthew Rankin

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants JP Valkeapaa

Avengement Jesse V. Johnson

Geoff Andrew

Programmer-at-large, BFI Southbank, UK

The Doll’s Breath Stephen and Timothy Quay

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

The Traitor Marco Bellocchio

Little Joe Jessica Hausner

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz

By the Grace of God François Ozon

Young Ahmed Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Ghost Town Anthology Denis Côté

Michael Atkinson

Critic, USA

3 Faces Jafar Panahi

La Flor Mariano Llínas

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

The Wild Pear Tree Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke

An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo

Birds of Passage Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego

Erika Balsom

Critic/scholar, UK

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais

Transit Christian Petzold

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

No Data Plan Miko Revereza

SaF05 Charlotte Prodger

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe

The Hottest August Brett Story

Present Perfect Zhu Shengze

Your Face Tsai Ming-Liang

Matthew Barrington

Critic/curator, UK

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

The Giverny Document Ja’Tovia Gary

America Garrat Bradley

Early Years Morgan Quintance

Speaking in Tongues Christopher Harris

The Morrissey Problem Tony Cokes

Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another Jessica Sarah Rinland

The Last Tree Shola Amoo

the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered Onyeka Igwe

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Nikki Baughan

Critic and journalist, UK

Monos Alejandro Landes

The Nightingale Jennifer Kent

Capernaum Nadine Labaki

Wild Rose Tom Harper

Us Jordan Peele

The Cave Feras Fayyad

Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard

Rocks Sarah Gavron

Dirty God Sacha Polak

James Bell

Features editor, Sight & Sound, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Bait Mark Jenkin

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Transit Christian Petzold

Ad Astra James Gray

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Bidisha

Critic, UK

High Life Claire Denis

Burning Lee Chang-dong

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

Us Jordan Peele

The Farewell Lulu Wang

Ma Tate Taylor

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller

Booksmart Olivia Wilde

Colette Wash Westmoreland

Anne Billson

Critic, Belgium

One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda

Destroyer Karyn Kusama

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller

Border Ali Abbasi

The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard

Eighth Grade Bo Burnham

In Fabric Peter Strickland

Holiday Isabella Eklöf

Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja

Rojo Benjamín Naishtat

Anton Bitel

Critic/curator, UK

Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Starfish A.T. White

In Fabric Peter Strickland

Joker Todd Phillips

Knives and Skin Jennifer Reeder

Border Ali Abbasi

Piercing Nicolas Pesce

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja

Ela Bittencourt

Critic/curator, Brazil / USA

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot

Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho

The Cave Feras Fayyad

Saint Maud Rose Glass

La Flor Mariano Llínas

Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

Joan of Arc Bruno Dumont

John Bleasdale

Critic, UK

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Joker Todd Phillips

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Midsommar Ari Aster

Knock down the House Rachel Lears

Leaving Neverland Dan Reed

Deerskin Quentin Dupieux

Nick Bradshaw

Web editor, Sight & Sound, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Ridge John Skoog

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa

A Moon for My Father Mania Akbari

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin

Bait Mark Jenkin

Michael Brooke

Critic / DVD producer, UK

The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Eighth Grade Bo Burnham

Mr T Marcin Krzyształowicz

Bait Mark Jenkin

In Fabric Peter Strickland

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman

One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Us Jordan Peele

Sophie Brown

Programmer/film journalist, UK

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

The Hottest August Brett Story

Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross

Your Turn Eliza Capai

Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

One Child Nation Nanfu Wang and Lynn Zhang

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary Ben Berman

Deerskin Quentin Dupieux

Mystify: Michael Hutchence Richard Lowenstein

Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collections Olivier Meyrou

Elisabet Cabeza

Critic, UK / Spain

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe

Les Misérables Ladj Ly

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Rocks Sarah Gavron

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

Kambole Campbell

Critic, UK

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Farewell Lulu Wang

The House of Us Yoon Ga-eun

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Us Jordan Peele

Promare Hiroyuki Imaishi

37 Seconds Hikari

Tom Charity

Programmer, VIFF Vancity Theatre/freelance writer, Canada

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Waves Trey Edward Shults

The Painted Bird Vaclav Marhoul

Weathering with You Makoto Shinkai

Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

La Belle Epoque Nicolas Bedos

Dwelling in the Fuchan Mountains Gu Xiaogang

Recorder Alexander Nanau

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Ashley Clark

Critic/curator, USA

America Garrat Bradley

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Caballerango Juan Pablo González

Atlantics Mati Diop

Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello

Un Film Dramatique Éric Baudelaire

The Hottest August Brett Story

Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger

Roger Clarke

Critic, UK

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo

Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke

Midsommar Ari Aster

Gwen William McGregor

Knife + Heart Yann Gonzalez

Hail Satan? Penny Lane

Philip Concannon

Critic/curator, UK

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott

One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda

The Mule Clint Eastwood

Bait Mark Jenkin

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Kieron Corless

Deputy editor, Sight & Sound, UK

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Synonyms Nadav Lapid

Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux) Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa

Manta Ray Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

Oroslan Matjaz Ivanisin

Liberté Albert Serra

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais

Ray & Liz Richard Billingham

Mark Cousins

Director, UK

Us Jordan Peele

Border Ali Abbasi

Booksmart Olivia Wilde

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

First Love Takashi Miike

The Farewell Lulu Wang

Bait Mark Jenkin

Rocketman Dexter Fletcher

Midsommar Ari Aster

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Jordan Cronk

Critic/curator, USA

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

Liberté Albert Serra

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Synonyms Nadav Lapid

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

Tomasso Abel Ferrara

Heimat Is a Space in Time Thomas Heise

Alex Davidson

Film programmer, JW3, UK

And Then We Danced Levan Akin

End of the Century Lucio Castro

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

This Is Not Berlin Hari Sama

Trouble Mariah Garnett

Judy Rupert Goold

Beats Brian Welsh

Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

Dafne Federico Bondi

Maria Delgado

Academic, critic and curator, UK

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Monos Alejandro Landes

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz

La llorona Jayro Bustamante

A Thief’s Daughter Belén Funes

Maternal Maura Delpero

Death will come and shall have your eyes José Luis Torres Leiva

Shakti Martín Rejtman

Jemma Desai

Critic/curator, UK

Rocks Sarah Gavron

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen Heperi Mita

Fi Dem II Zinzi Minott

Sojourner Cauleen Smith

Another Decade Morgan Quaintance

Yeh Freedom Life Priya Sen

Made in Bangladesh Rubaiyat Hossain

No Data Plan Miko Revereza

The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot

Mar Diestro-Dópido

Film critic/researcher, Sight & Sound, UK

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos

Joker Todd Phillips

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles Salvador Simó Busom

The Cordillera of Dreams Patricio Guzmán

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Midsommar Ari Aster

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love Nick Broomfield

The Chambermaid Lila Avilés

Bohemian Rhapsody Bryan Singer

Alex Dudok de Wit

Freelance critic, UK

Away Gints Zilbalodis

Burning Lee Chang-dong

Eighth Grade Bo Burnham

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin

Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker

Movements Jeong Dahee

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days Regina Pessoa

Yesterday Danny Boyle

Jamie Dunn

Critic, UK

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

Bait Mark Jenkin

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Us Jordan Peele

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Babyteeth Shannon Murphy

Beats Brian Welsh

Moffie Oliver Hermanus

Monos Alejandro Landes

Gareth Evans

Film producer, writer, curator and presenter, UK

The Doll’s Breath Stephen and Timothy Quay

What Is Democracy? Astra Taylor

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger

Here for Life Andrea Luka Zimmerman and Adrian Jackson

Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller

Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese

The Deathless Woman Roz Mortimer

Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker

Coup 53 Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch

The Ferroni Brigade

Critics, Austria / Germany

Asuran Vetrimaaran

Avengement Jesse V. Johnson

The Beach Bum Harmony Korine

Domino Brian De Palma

Marona’s Fantastic Tale (L’extraordinaire voyage de Marona) Anca Damian

A Home with a View (Gaa1 Wo4 Maan3 Si3 Ging1) Herman Yau

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

The Halt (Ang Hupa) Lav Diaz

Super Deluxe Tiyākarājaṉ Kumārarājā

Labyrinth of Cinema (Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako) Nobuhiko Ōbayashi

Charles Gant

Film critic and journalist, UK

Monos Alejandro Landes

Waves Trey Edward Shults

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Woman At War Benedikt Erlingsson

Bombshell Jay Roach

Midsommar Ari Aster

Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia

Ryan Gilbey

Film critic, New Statesman, UK

Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Bait Mark Jenkin

Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross

Ray & Liz Richard Billingham

Midsommar Ari Aster

The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Elena Gorfinkel

Critic/film scholar, UK

No Data Plan Miko Revereza

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais

Vever (for Barbara) Deborah Stratman

Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another Jessica Sarah Rinland

High Life Claire Denis

Transit Christian Petzold

Present Perfect Zhu Shengze

The Eddies Angelo Madsen Minax

Mum’s Cards Luke Fowler

Who Is Afraid of Ideology? Marwa Arsanios

Chris Hall

Critic, UK

Bait Mark Jenkin

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia

Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley

Vice Adam McKay

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Anima Paul Thomas Anderson

Simran Hans

Film critic for The Observer, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Atlantics Mati Diop

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

America Garrat Bradley

The Hottest August Brett Story

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

My First Film Zia Anger

Holiday Isabella Eklöf

Rebecca Harrison

Critic, UK

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Atlantics Mati Diop

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

The Farewell Lulu Wang

Rocketman Dexter Fletcher

Booksmart Olivia Wilde

Blinded by the Light Gurinder Chadha

Little Joe Jessica Hausner

Molly Haskell

Author/critic, USA

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

A Girl Missing Kōji Fukada

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Tim Hayes

Critic/curator, UK

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Vox Lux Brady Corbet

In Fabric Peter Strickland

Anna Luc Besson

Fighting with My Family Stephen Merchant

Holiday Isabella Eklöf

The House That Jack Built Lars von Trier

Climax Gaspar Noé

Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler

If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins

J. Hoberman

Critic/curator, USA

State Funeral Sergei Loznitsa

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

Synonyms Nadav Lapid

48 War Movies Christian Marclay

Long Day’s Journey into Night Bi Gan

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Charlie Says Mary Harron

Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground Chuck Smith

Climax Gaspar Noé

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Pamela Hutchinson

Freelance writer, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

High Life Claire Denis

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller

Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Proxima Alice Winocour

Transit Christian Petzold

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

Capernaum Nadine Labaki

Eric Hynes

Associate curator of film, Museum of the Moving Image, USA

Our Time Carlos Reygadas

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Peterloo Mike Leigh

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

American Factory Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

Atlantics Mati Diop

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

The Hottest August Brett Story

Clemency Chinonye Chukwu

High Life Claire Denis

Wendy Ide

Critic, UK

Monos Alejandro Landes

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel

The Farewell Lulu Wang

Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky

Scheme Birds Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallin

Rocks Sarah Gavron

And Then We Danced Levan Akin

Juliet Jacques

Writer/filmmaker, UK

Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia

Beauty Lives in Freedom Wang Bing

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Mira Denis Shabaev

Nick James

Former Editor, Sight & Sound, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz

Atlantics Mati Diop

Tara Judah

Critic and programmer, UK

I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians Radu Jude

If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins

In Fabric Peter Strickland

Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke

Ray & Liz Richard Billingham

John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection Julien Faraut

High Life Claire Denis

Bait Mark Jenkin

The Nightingale Jennifer Kent

Us Jordan Peele

Ella Kemp

Critic, UK

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Monos Alejandro Landes

Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley

Minding the Gap Bing Liu

Honey Boy Alma Har’el

Philip Kemp

Freelance reviewer/film historian, UK

By the Grace of God François Ozon

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

In Fabric Peter Strickland

Midsommar Ari Aster

Monos Alejandro Landes

Permission Soheil Beiraghi

Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles

Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

Robert Koehler

Film critic, USA

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Treehouse (Nhà cây) Truong Minh Quy

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky

Endless Night (Longa noite) Eloy Encisco

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Space Dogs Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter

Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong and Ben Rivers

Elena Lazic

Critic, UK

The Nightingale Jennifer Kent

Adoration Fabrice du Welz

Deerskin Quentin Dupieux

Isadora’s Children Damien Manivel

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Instinct Halina Reijn

Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler

Animals Sophie Hyde

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Joe Berlinger

Our Time Carlos Reygadas

Beatrice Loayza

Critic, USA

Her Smell Alex Ross Perry

Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Transit Christian Petzold

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire? Roberto Minervini

High Life Claire Denis

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Violet Lucca

Digital producer, Film Comment, USA

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

High Life Claire Denis

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

First Cow Kelly Reichardt

Synonyms Nadav Lapid

Atlantics Mati Diop

Downtown 81 Edo Bertoglio

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

Geoffrey Macnab

Critic, UK

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Joker Todd Phillips

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

An Officer and a Spy Roman Polanski

Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Ad Astra James Gray

Andrew Male

Freelance writer, UK

Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Us Jordan Peele

The Mule Clint Eastwood

High Life Claire Denis

Ad Astra James Gray

Judy Rupert Goold

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Bliss Joe Begos

Ian Mantgani

Writer, filmmaker, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

The Mule Clint Eastwood

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

The Dead Don’t Die Jim Jarmusch

Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell

Talking About Trees Suhaib Gasmelbari

Craig Fixada America Craig Healy

Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

Giovanni Marchini Camia

Critic/curator, Italy

Synonyms Nadav Lapid

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Joan of Arc Bruno Dumont

Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho

Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Traitor Marco Bellocchio

The Plagiarists Peter Parlow

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais

So Mayer

Critic/curator, UK

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen Heperi Mita

Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

Indianara Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa

Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

Vai Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, Becs Arahanga

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn

Steven Universe: The Movie Rebecca Sugar

A Deal with the Universe Jason Barker

Katherine McLaughlin

Critic, UK

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Knives and Skin Jennifer Reeder

Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho

Atlantics Mati Diop

Sophie Monks Kaufman

Contributing editor, Little White Lies, UK

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap Bing Liu

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Diamantino Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

Bait Mark Jenkin

Blue My Mind Lisa Brühlmann

Hard Paint Filipe Matzembacher, Marcio Reolon

Atlantics Mati Diop

Ray & Liz Richard Billingham

Christina Newland

Critic/curator, UK

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

About Endlessness Roy Andersson

Ad Astra James Gray

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Atlantics Mati Diop

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

Crawl Alexandre Aja

Kim Newman

Writer, UK

Border Ali Abbasi

Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead Ben Wheatley

In Fabric Peter Strickland

The Nightingale Jennifer Kent

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Ready or Not Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Ben Nicholson

Film critic, UK

The Giverny Document Ja’Tovia Gary

My First Film Zia Anger

Bugs and Beasts Before the Law Sharlene Bamboat, Alexis Mitchell

Bait Mark Jenkin

The Eighth Alps Jacques Perconte

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

GGH Ece Ezer

Fordlandia Malaise Susana de Sousa Dias

Receiver Jenny Brady

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

Paul O’Callaghan

Film editor, Exberliner magazine, Germany

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Synonyms Nadav Lapid

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Border Ali Abbasi

So Long, My Son Wang Xiaoshuai

Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke

Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Midsommar Ari Aster

System Crasher Nora Fingscheidt

Michael Pattison

Critic/programmer/filmmaker, UK

Tondal’s Vision Stephen Broomer

the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered Onyeka Igwe

study for a battle Esther Urlus

bearing Greg Marshall

Detour on Route to a Movie Clea Wallis, Paul Rous

Terril Bronte Stahl

A Ghost Eats Mud on the Mountain Richard Forbes-Hamilton

Wolves from Above Demelza Kooij

The Loom Toby Tatum

Dark Holler Jeremy Drummond, David Poolman

Nick Pinkerton

Critic, USA

Atlantics Mati Diop

Asako I & II Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Diamantino Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

La Flor Mariano Llínas

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Peterloo Mike Leigh

What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire? Roberto Minervini

Caitlin Quinlan

Critic, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Monos Alejandro Landes

The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot

Workforce David Zonana

Rocks Sarah Gavron

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Babyteeth Shannon Murphy

Baracoa Pablo Briones

Naman Ramachandran

Critic, UK / India

The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Ad Astra James Gray

A Son Mehdi M Barsaoui

Ravening (Aamis) Bhaskar Hazarika

Joker Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Dolly Kitty and Those Sparkling Stars Alankrita Shrivastava

Booksmart Olivia Wilde

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

B Ruby Rich

Critic, USA

American Factory Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Atlantics Mati Diop

Collective Alexander Nanau

One Child Nation Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa

The Infiltrators Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera

Three Summers Sandra Kogut

Vadim Rizov

Managing editor, Filmmaker magazine, USA

The Plagiarists Peter Parlow

Fourteen Dan Sallitt

Collective Alexander Nanau

High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh

Shakti Martín Rejtman

Atlantis Valentyn Vasyanovych

Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky

The Hottest August Brett Story

So Pretty Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais

Jonathan Romney

Critic, UK

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Atlantics Mati Diop

The Doll’s Breath Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Divine Love Gabriel Mascaro

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello

Jonathan Rosenbaum

Critic/teacher, USA

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Transit Christian Petzold

It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman

Flannery Mark Bosco, Elizabeth Coffman

Foxtrot Samuel Maoz

Conrad Veidt: My Life Mark Rappaport

Where’s My Roy Cohn? Matt Tyrnauer

If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins

Ad Astra James Gray

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Caspar Salmon

Critic/curator, UK

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Ondog Wang Quan’an

Cancion Sin Nombre Melina León

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Border Ali Abbasi

Atlantics Mati Diop

Oleg Juris Kursietis

Monos Alejandro Landes

It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman

Sukhdev Sandhu

Associate professor, New York University, USA

Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992 Jeremy Deller

Being Frank Steve Sullivan

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Heimat Is a Space in Time Thomas Heise

Colette Wash Westmoreland

The New Bauhaus Alysa Nahmias

A Moon for My Father Mania Akbari

Midsommar Ari Aster

Early Years Morgan Quintance

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Charlie Shackleton

Filmmaker and film critic, UK

The Proposal Jill Magid

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary Ben Berman

Walled Unwalled Lawrence Abu Hamdan

My First Film Zia Anger

Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger

Dramatic and Mild Nastia Korkia

Triple Chaser Forensic Architecture and Praxis Films

America Garrat Bradley

No Data Plan Miko Revereza

Leigh Singer

Film journalist, programmer, video essayist, UK

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott

The Climb Michael Angelo Covino

Monos Alejandro Landes

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Rialto Peter Mackie Burns

Greener Grass Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe

Pink Wall (Tom Cullen) Tom Cullen

Us Jordan Peele

Christopher Small

Critic, UK

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Danses macabres, squelettes et autres fantaisies Pierre Léon, Rita Azevedo Gomes, Jean-Louis Schefer

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux) Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa

No Data Plan Miko Revereza

143 rue du désert Hassen Ferhani

Un Film Dramatique Éric Baudelaire

Ghost Strata Ben Rivers

Fourteen Dan Sallitt

Nunca subí el Provincia Ignacio Agüero

Anna Smith

Critic/editor/broadcaster, UK

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Booksmart Olivia Wilde

The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos

Border Ali Abbasi

Us Jordan Peele

Eighth Grade Bo Burnham

Midsommar Ari Aster

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Good Posture Dolly Wells

American Woman Jake Scott

Imogen Sara Smith

Critic, USA

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Atlantics Mati Diop

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

In the Aisles Thomas Stuber

The Load Ognjen Glavonic

The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot

The Eyes of Orson Welles Mark Cousins

Philippa Snow

Film critic, UK

High Life Claire Denis

Holiday Isabella Eklöf

Piercing Nicolas Pesce

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Us Jordan Peele

The Beach Bum Harmony Korine

Dirty God Sacha Polak

Gwen William McGregor

Border Ali Abbasi

Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja

Kate Stables

Film critic, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

High Life Claire Denis

Eighth Grade Bo Burnham

Atlantics Mati Diop

Bait Mark Jenkin

Brad Stevens

Critic, UK

Tomasso Abel Ferrara

Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

La Flor Mariano Llínas

Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers

Hotel by the River (Gangbyeon hotel) Hong Sangsoo

Your Face Tsai Ming-Liang

Domino Brian De Palma

The Mule Clint Eastwood

High Life Claire Denis

Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker

Isabel Stevens

Production editor, Sight & Sound, UK

Bait Mark Jenkin

For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Ray & Liz Richard Billingham

Los Reyes Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Transit Christian Petzold

Amy Taubin

Critic, USA

Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The White Album Arthur Jafa

Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky

To The Ends of the Earth Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Us Jordan Peele

High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

Matthew Taylor

Critic, UK

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Ad Astra James Gray

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Saint Maud Rose Glass

If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins

High Life Claire Denis

Monos Alejandro Landes

Lou Thomas

Digital content producer, UK

Monos Alejandro Landes

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Beats Brian Welsh

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Us Jordan Peele

Bait Mark Jenkin

David Thompson

Critic/curator/documentary filmmaker, UK

An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo

Eighth Grade Bo Burnham

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese

Bait Mark Jenkin

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Holiday Isabella Eklöf

Never Look Away Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

The Doll’s Breath Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay

Woman At War Benedikt Erlingsson

Matthew Thrift

Critic, UK

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

The Beach Bum Harmony Korine

Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

Alita: Battle Angel Robert Rodriguez

Matt Turner

Open City Docs Fest programmer, UK

The Hottest August Brett Story

No Data Plan Miko Revereza

Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa

You Were an Amazement on the Day You Were Born Emily Vey Duke, Cooper Battersby

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Lore Sky Hopinka

Rushing Green With Horses Ute Aurand

Present Perfect Zhu Shengze

Movements of a Nearby Mountain Sebastian Brameshuber

America Garrat Bradley

Ginette Vincendeau

Professor in film studies, UK

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

By the Grace of God François Ozon

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar

Les Misérables Ladj Ly

Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda

The Realm Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Alice and the Mayor Nicolas Pariser

Farewell to the Night André Téchiné

Colette Wash Westmoreland

Invisibles Louis-Julien Petit

Becca Voelcker

Writer, PhD candidate, film critic and programmer, USA/UK

Present Perfect Zhu Shengze

Parsi Eduardo Teddy Williams

Distancing Miko Revereza

Balloon Pema Tseden

Midnight Traveller Hassan Fazili, Emelie Mahdavian

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Atlantics Mati Diop

Pelourinho, They Don’t Really Care About Us Akosa Adoma Owusu

Last Night I Saw You Smiling Kavich Neang

No history in a room filled with people with funny names 5 Gvojic, Arunanondchai

Beth Webb

Critic, UK

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Monos Alejandro Landes

The Farewell Lulu Wang

Hustlers Lorena Scafaria

Atlantics Mati Diop

Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski

Midsommar Ari Aster

I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin

Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke

The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos

Kelli Weston

Film writer, UK

Us Jordan Peele

Atlantics Mati Diop

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger

Chiyo Chiemi Shimada

If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins

Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott

America Garrat Bradley

Catherine Wheatley

Lecturer, King’s College London, UK

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

Atlantics Mati Diop

Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello

Little Joe Jessica Hausner

How Fernando Pessoa Saved Portugal Eugène Green

Booksmart Olivia Wilde

Transit Christian Petzold

Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher

High Life Claire Denis

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Samuel Wigley

News and features editor, UK

Bait Mark Jenkin

Beanpole Kantemir Balagov

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

Martin Eden Pietro Marcello

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Mike Williams

Editor-in-Chief, Sight & Sound, UK

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers

Saint Maud Rose Glass

Joker Todd Phillips

Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach

Us Jordan Peele

Craig Williams

Critic/curator, UK

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

The Mule Clint Eastwood

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh

Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

The Souvenir Joanna Hogg

Avengers: Endgame Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

All Is True Kenneth Branagh

Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell

Neil Young

Critic/curator, UK / Austria

Gede Vizyon Marcos Serafim, Jefferson Kielwagen, Steevens Simeon

I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec

Wild Berries Romulus Balazs, Hedda Bednarszky, Marianna Vas

dogs, moon river and Baudelaire Marija Kovačina

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

Horizōn Sid Iandovka, Anya Tsyrlina

Community Gardens (Kolektyviniai sodai) Vytautas Katkus

Memorable (Mémorable) Bruno Collet

The Rain (Deszcz) Piotr Milczarek

El Guru Rory Barrientos Lamas

Matt Zoller Seitz

Editor-at-large, RogerEbert.com, USA

A Hidden Life Terrence Malick

Us Jordan Peele

High Life Claire Denis

Parasite Bong Joon-ho

The Irishman Martin Scorsese

Shadow Zhang Yimou

The Farewell Lulu Wang

The Changeover Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt

Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller

Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley

All the films

A

About Endlessness

Roy Andersson, Sweden

Voted for by: Christina Newland

Ad Astra

James Gray, USA

☞ Ad Astra review: Brad Pitt bestrides the stars, darkly

Voted for by: James Bell, Andrew Male, Geoffrey Macnab, Christina Newland, Naman Ramachandran, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Matthew Taylor

Adoration

Fabrice du Welz, Belgium / France

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

Alice and the Mayor

Nicolas Pariser, France / Belgium

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

Alita: Battle Angel

Robert Rodriguez, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Thrift

All Is True

Kenneth Branagh, UK

Voted for by: Craig Williams

Amazing Grace

Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott, USA

Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Leigh Singer, Kelli Weston

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Ben Berman, USA

Voted for by: Sophie Brown, Charlie Shackleton

America

Garrat Bradley, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Charlie Shackleton, Matt Turner, Kelli Weston

American Factory

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, USA

Voted for by: Eric Hynes, B Ruby Rich

American Woman

Jake Scott, USA

Voted for by: Anna Smith

And Then We Danced

Levan Akin, Georgia

☞ And Then We Danced first look: Georgian dance drills and furtive feelings

Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Wendy Ide

Aniara

Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja, Sweden / Denmark

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Philippa Snow

Anima

Paul Thomas Anderson, UK

Voted for by: Chris Hall

Animals

Sophie Hyde, UK / Ireland / Australia

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

Anna

Luc Besson, France

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

Another Decade

Morgan Quaintance, UK

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller, USA

Voted for by: Gareth Evans, Kate Stables, Matt Zoller Seitz

Asako I & II

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Japan

Voted for by: Nick Pinkerton

Ash Is Purest White

Jia Zhangke, China

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Roger Clarke, Tara Judah, Beatrice Loayza, Paul O’Callaghan, Bethany Webb

Asuran

Vetrimaaran, India

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

Atlantics

Mati Diop, France / Senegal

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Eric Hynes, Nick James, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Christina Newland, Nick Pinkerton, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Caspar Salmon, Imogen Sara Smith, Kate Stables, Becca Voelcker, Bethany Webb, Kelli Weston, Catherine Wheatley

Atlantis

Valentyn Vasyanovych, Ukraine

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov

Avengement

Jesse V. Johnson, UK

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, The Ferroni Brigade

Avengers: Endgame

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, USA

Voted for by: Craig Williams

Away

Gints Zilbalodis, Latvia

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

B

Babyteeth

Shannon Murphy, Australia

Voted for by: Jamie Dunn, Caitlin Quinlan

Bacurau

Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho, Brazil

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Katherine McLaughlin

Bait

Mark Jenkin, UK

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, James Bell, Michael Brooke, Nick Bradshaw, Philip Concannon, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Tara Judah, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Ben Nicholson, Kate Stables, Isabel Stevens, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Samuel Wigley

Balloon

Pema Tseden, Germany

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

Baracoa

Pablo Briones, Switzerland / Spain / USA

Voted for by: Caitlin Quinlan

Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground

Chuck Smith, USA

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

The Beach Bum

Harmony Korine, USA

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade, Philippa Snow, Matthew Thrift

Beanpole

Kantemir Balagov, Russia

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Nick James, Katherine McLaughlin, Caspar Salmon, Charlie Shackleton, Amy Taubin, Kelli Weston, Samuel Wigley

bearing

Greg Marshall, Canada

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

Beats

Brian Welsh, UK

Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Jamie Dunn, Lou Thomas

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Marielle Heller, USA

Voted for by: Ella Kemp

Beauty Lives in Freedom

Wang Bing, China / France

Voted for by: Juliet Jacques

Being Frank

Steve Sullivan, UK

Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu

La Belle Epoque

Nicolas Bedos, France

Voted for by: Tom Charity

Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux)

Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa, Switzerland

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Christopher Small

Birds of Passage

Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego, Colombia / Mexico

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson

Blinded by the Light

Gurinder Chadha, UK

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Rebecca Harrison

Bliss

Joe Begos, USA

Voted for by: Andrew Male

Blue My Mind

Lisa Brühlmann, Switzerland

Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn, Canada / Norway

Voted for by: So Mayer

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bryan Singer, UK / USA

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

Bombshell

Jay Roach, Canada / USA

Voted for by: Charles Gant

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison, Naman Ramachandran, Anna Smith, Catherine Wheatley

Border

Ali Abbasi, Sweden

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Mark Cousins, Kim Newman, Paul O’Callaghan, Caspar Salmon, Anna Smith, Philippa Snow

Bugs and Beasts Before the Law

Sharlene Bamboat, Alexis Mitchell, Canada

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Salvador Simó Busom, Spain

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

Burning

Lee Chang-dong, South Korea / Japan

Voted for by: Bidisha, Alex Dudok de Wit

By the Grace of God

François Ozon, France

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Philip Kemp, Ginette Vincendeau

C

Caballerango

Juan Pablo González, Mexico

Voted for by: Ashley Clark

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Marielle Heller, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Anne Billson, Pamela Hutchinson

Cancion Sin Nombre

Melina León, Peru / Spain / USA / Chile

Voted for by: Caspar Salmon

Capernaum

Nadine Labaki, Lebanon

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Pamela Hutchinson

The Cave

Feras Fayyad, Syria / Denmark

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Ela Bittencourt

The Chambermaid

Lila Avilés, Mexico

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

The Changeover

Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt, New Zealand

Voted for by: Matt Zoller Seitz

Charlie Says

Mary Harron, USA

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

Chiyo

Chiemi Shimada, Japan / UK

Voted for by: Kelli Weston

Clemency

Chinonye Chukwu, USA

Voted for by: Eric Hynes

Climax

Gaspar Noé, France

Voted for by: Tim Hayes, J. Hoberman

The Climb

Michael Angelo Covino, USA

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

Cold Case Hammarskjöld

Mads Brügger, Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Belgium

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Gareth Evans, Charlie Shackleton, Kelli Weston

Colette

Wash Westmoreland, UK / USA / France / Hungary / Netherlands

Voted for by: Bidisha, Sukhdev Sandhu, Ginette Vincendeau

Collective

Alexander Nanau, Romania / Luxembourg

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov, B Ruby Rich

Community Gardens

(Kolektyviniai sodai) Vytautas Katkus, Lithuania

Voted for by: Neil Young

Conrad Veidt: My Life

Mark Rappaport, USA

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

The Cordillera of Dreams

Patricio Guzmán, Chile / France

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

Coup 53

Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, UK / Iran

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

Craig Fixada America

Craig Healy, USA

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani

Crawl

Alexandre Aja, USA / Serbia / Canada

Voted for by: Christina Newland

D

Dafne

Federico Bondi, Italy

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

Danses macabres, squelettes et autres fantaisies

Pierre Léon, Rita Azevedo Gomes, Jean-Louis Schefer, France / Portugal / Sweden

Voted for by: Christopher Small

Dark Holler

Jeremy Drummond, David Poolman, USA

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

The Dead Don’t Die

Jim Jarmusch, USA

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani

A Deal with the Universe

Jason Barker, UK

Voted for by: So Mayer

Death will come and shall have your eyes

José Luis Torres Leiva, Chile

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

The Deathless Woman

Roz Mortimer, UK

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

Deerskin

Quentin Dupieux, France

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, John Bleasdale, Sophie Brown, Elena Lazic

Destroyer

Karyn Kusama, USA

Voted for by: Anne Billson

Detour on Route to a Movie

Clea Wallis, Paul Rous, UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

Diamantino

Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt, Portugal

Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman, Nick Pinkerton

Diego Maradona

Asif Kapadia, UK

Voted for by: Charles Gant, Chris Hall, Juliet Jacques, Mike Williams

Dirty God

Sacha Polak, Netherlands / UK

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Philippa Snow

Distancing

Miko Revereza, USA

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

Divine Love

Gabriel Mascaro, Brazil / Uruguay / Denmark / Norway / Chile / Sweden

Voted for by: Jonathan Romney

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

JP Valkeapaa, Finland / Latvia

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

dogs, moon river and Baudelaire

Marija Kovačina, Serbia

Voted for by: Neil Young

Dolemite Is My Name

Craig Brewer, USA

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

The Doll’s Breath

Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay, USA

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Gareth Evans, Jonathan Romney, David Thompson

Dolly Kitty and Those Sparkling Stars

Alankrita Shrivastava, India

Voted for by: Naman Ramachandran

Domino

Brian De Palma, Denmark / France / Italy / Belgium / Netherlands

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade, Brad Stevens

Downtown 81

Edo Bertoglio, USA

Voted for by: Violet Lucca

Dragged Across Concrete

S. Craig Zahler, Canada / USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes, Elena Lazic, Kim Newman

Dramatic and Mild

Nastia Korkia, Russia

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

Dwelling in the Fuchan Mountains

Gu Xiaogang, China

Voted for by: Tom Charity

E

Early Years

Morgan Quintance, UK

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Sukhdev Sandhu

The Eddies

Angelo Madsen Minax, USA

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

The Edge of Democracy

Petra Costa, Brazil

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Nick Bradshaw, B Ruby Rich

The Eighth Alps

Jacques Perconte, France

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

Eighth Grade

Bo Burnham, USA

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Michael Brooke, Alex Dudok de Wit, Anna Smith, Kate Stables, David Thompson

El Guru

Rory Barrientos Lamas, Chile

Voted for by: Neil Young

An Elephant Sitting Still

Hu Bo, China

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Roger Clarke, David Thompson

End of the Century

Lucio Castro, Argentina

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

Endless Night (Longa noite)

Eloy Encisco, Spain

Voted for by: Robert Koehler

Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992

Jeremy Deller, UK

Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Joe Berlinger, USA

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

The Eyes of Orson Welles

Mark Cousins, UK

Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith

F

The Farewell

Lulu Wang, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Kambole Campbell, Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison, Wendy Ide, Bethany Webb, Matt Zoller Seitz

Farewell to the Night

André Téchiné, France / Germany

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos, UK

Voted for by: Michael Brooke, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Ryan Gilbey, Anna Smith, Bethany Webb

Fi Dem II

Zinzi Minott, UK

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

Fighting with My Family

Stephen Merchant, UK / USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

Un Film Dramatique

Éric Baudelaire, France

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Christopher Small

Fire Will Come

Oliver Laxe, Spain / France / Luxembourg

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Ela Bittencourt, Elisabet Cabeza, Roger Clarke

First Cow

Kelly Reichardt, USA

Voted for by: Violet Lucca

First Love

Takashi Miike, Japan

Voted for by: Mark Cousins

Flannery

Mark Bosco, Elizabeth Coffman, USA

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

La Flor

Mariano Llínas, Argentina

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Ela Bittencourt, Nick Pinkerton, Brad Stevens

For Sama

Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, UK / Syria

Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw, Sophie Brown, Jemma Desai, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Philip Kemp, Elena Lazic, Andrew Male, So Mayer, Jonathan Romney, Anna Smith, Isabel Stevens

Fordlandia Malaise

Susana de Sousa Dias, Portugal

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

Fourteen

Dan Sallitt, USA

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov, Christopher Small

Foxtrot

Samuel Maoz, Israel / Switzerland / Germany / France

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

G

Gede Vizyon

Marcos Serafim, Jefferson Kielwagen, Steevens Simeon, Brazil / Haiti

Voted for by: Neil Young

GGH

Ece Ezer, Turkey

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

A Ghost Eats Mud on the Mountain

Richard Forbes-Hamilton, UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

Ghost Strata

Ben Rivers, UK

Voted for by: Christopher Small

Ghost Town Anthology

Denis Côté, Canada

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew

A Girl Missing

Kōji Fukada, Japan

Voted for by: Molly Haskell

Give Me Liberty

Kirill Mikhanovsky, USA

Voted for by: Wendy Ide, Robert Koehler, Vadim Rizov, Amy Taubin

The Giverny Document

Ja’Tovia Gary, USA / France

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Ben Nicholson

Good Posture

Dolly Wells, USA

Voted for by: Anna Smith

Greener Grass

Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, USA

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

Gwen

William McGregor, UK

Voted for by: Roger Clarke, Philippa Snow

H

Hail Satan?

Penny Lane, USA

Voted for by: Roger Clarke

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RaMell Ross, USA

Voted for by: James Bell, Sophie Brown, Ryan Gilbey, Pamela Hutchinson, Sophie Monks Kaufman

The Halt (Ang Hupa)

Lav Diaz, Philippines / France

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

Happy as Lazzaro

Alice Rohrwacher, Italy

Voted for by: James Bell, Nick Bradshaw, Roger Clarke, Alex Dudok de Wit, Gareth Evans, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Juliet Jacques, Catherine Wheatley

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Ben Wheatley, UK

Voted for by: Kim Newman

Hard Paint

Filipe Matzembacher, Marcio Reolon, Brazil

Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman

Heimat Is a Space in Time

Thomas Heise, Germany

Voted for by: Jordan Cronk, Sukhdev Sandhu

Her Smell

Alex Ross Perry, USA

Voted for by: Beatrice Loayza

Here for Life

Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, UK

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

A Hidden Life

Terrence Malick, USA

Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Jordan Cronk, The Ferroni Brigade, Nick Pinkerton, Matthew Taylor, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley, Matt Zoller Seitz

High Flying Bird

Steven Soderbergh, USA

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Vadim Rizov, Amy Taubin, Craig Williams

High Life

Claire Denis, France

Voted for by: Bidisha, Elena Gorfinkel, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Tara Judah, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Andrew Male, Philippa Snow, Kate Stables, Brad Stevens, Matthew Taylor, Catherine Wheatley, Matt Zoller Seitz

Holiday

Isabella Eklöf, Denmark

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Simran Hans, Tim Hayes, Philippa Snow, David Thompson

A Home with a View (Gaa1 Wo4 Maan3 Si3 Ging1)

Herman Yau, Hong Kong

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Katherine McLaughlin

Honey Boy

Alma Har’el, USA

Voted for by: Ella Kemp

Honeyland

Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov, Macedonia

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Sophie Brown, Tom Charity, Imogen Sara Smith, Amy Taubin

Horizōn

Sid Iandovka, Anya Tsyrlina, Switzerland

Voted for by: Neil Young

Hotel by the River (Gangbyeon hotel)

Hong Sangsoo, South Korea

Voted for by: Brad Stevens

The Hottest August

Brett Story, USA

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Sophie Brown, Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Eric Hynes, Vadim Rizov, Matt Turner

The House of Us

Yoon Ga-eun, South Korea

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell

The House That Jack Built

Lars von Trier, Denmark / France

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

How Fernando Pessoa Saved Portugal

Eugène Green, Portugal / France / Belgium

Voted for by: Catherine Wheatley

Hustlers

Lorena Scafaria, USA

Voted for by: Bidisha, Mark Cousins, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Pamela Hutchinson, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Christina Newland, Kate Stables, Bethany Webb

I

I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians

Radu Jude, Romania

Voted for by: Tara Judah

I Lost My Body

Jérémy Clapin, France

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Nick Bradshaw, Alex Dudok de Wit, Isabel Stevens, Bethany Webb

I Was at Home, But…

Angela Schanelec, Germany

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, Jamie Dunn, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Ben Nicholson, Jonathan Romney, Neil Young

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins, USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes, Tara Judah, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Matthew Taylor, Kelli Weston

In Fabric

Peter Strickland, UK

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Michael Brooke, Tim Hayes, Tara Judah, Philip Kemp, Kim Newman

In the Aisles

Thomas Stuber, Germany

Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith

Indianara

Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa, Brazil

Voted for by: So Mayer

The Infiltrators

Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera, USA

Voted for by: B Ruby Rich

Instinct

Halina Reijn, France

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão

Karim Aïnouz, Brazil

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Maria Delgado, Nick James

Invisibles

Louis-Julien Petit, France

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese, USA

Voted for by: James Bell, Anton Bitel, Michael Brooke, Elisabet Cabeza, Kambole Campbell, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Jordan Cronk, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Molly Haskell, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Violet Lucca, Geoffrey Macnab, Ian Mantgani, Christina Newland, Nick Pinkerton, Jonathan Romney, Leigh Singer, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, Matthew Thrift, Craig Williams, Mike Williams, Matt Zoller Seitz

Isadora’s Children

Damien Manivel, France / South Korea

Voted for by: Elena Lazic

It Must Be Heaven

Elia Suleiman, France / Palestine

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Caspar Salmon

Joan of Arc

Bruno Dumont, France

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Giovanni Marchini Camia

John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection

Julien Faraut, France

Voted for by: Tara Judah

J

Joker

Todd Phillips, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, John Bleasdale, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Geoffrey Macnab, Naman Ramachandran, Mike Williams

Judy

Rupert Goold, UK

Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Andrew Male

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream

Frank Beauvais, France

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Kieron Corless, Elena Gorfinkel, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Vadim Rizov

K

Knife + Heart

Yann Gonzalez, France / Mexico

Voted for by: Roger Clarke

Knives and Skin

Jennifer Reeder, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Katherine McLaughlin

Knives Out

Rian Johnson, USA

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Christina Newland, Kim Newman, Kate Stables, Lou Thomas, Kelli Weston

Knock down the House

Rachel Lears, USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale

Krabi, 2562

Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers, UK / Thailand

Voted for by: Robert Koehler, Brad Stevens, Samuel Wigley

L

Labyrinth of Cinema

(Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako) Nobuhiko Ōbayashi, Japan

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Joe Talbot, USA

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Jemma Desai, Caitlin Quinlan, Imogen Sara Smith

Last Night I Saw You Smiling

Kavich Neang, Cambodia

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

The Last Tree

Shola Amoo, UK

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington

Leaving Neverland

Dan Reed, UK / USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale

Liberté

Albert Serra, France / Portugal / Spain

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk

The Lighthouse

Robert Eggers, USA

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, John Bleasdale, Rebecca Harrison, Ella Kemp, Katherine McLaughlin, Paul O’Callaghan, Jonathan Romney, Caspar Salmon, Lou Thomas, Mike Williams

Little Joe

Jessica Hausner, Austria / UK

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Rebecca Harrison, Catherine Wheatley

La llorona

Jayro Bustamante, Guatemala

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

The Load

Ognjen Glavonic, Serbia / France / Iran / Croatia / Qatar

Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith

Long Day’s Journey into Night

Bi Gan, China

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

The Loom

Toby Tatum, UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

Lore

Sky Hopinka, USA

Voted for by: Matt Turner

M

Ma

Tate Taylor, Japan / USA

Voted for by: Bidisha

Made in Bangladesh

Rubaiyat Hossain, France / Bangladesh / Denmark / Portugal

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

Madeline’s Madeline

Josephine Decker, USA

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit, Gareth Evans, Ryan Gilbey, Brad Stevens

Madre

Rodrigo Sorogoyen, France / Spain

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab

Manta Ray

Phuttiphong Aroonpheng, Thailand / France / China

Voted for by: Kieron Corless

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Nick Broomfield, UK

Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido

Marona’s Fantastic Tale

(L’extraordinaire voyage de Marona) Anca Damian, France / Romania / Belgium

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale, Elisabet Cabeza, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Rebecca Harrison, Molly Haskell, Ella Kemp, Beatrice Loayza, Geoffrey Macnab, Christina Newland, Leigh Singer, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley

Martin Eden

Pietro Marcello, Italy

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, James Bell, Nick Bradshaw, Elisabet Cabeza, Jordan Cronk, J. Hoberman, Nick Pinkerton, Imogen Sara Smith, Samuel Wigley

Maternal

Maura Delpero, Italy / Argentina

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

Memorable (Mémorable)

Bruno Collet, France

Voted for by: Neil Young

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen

Heperi Mita, New Zealand

Voted for by: Jemma Desai, So Mayer

Midnight Traveller

Hassan Fazili, Emelie Mahdavian, Qatar / UK / Canada / USA

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

Midsommar

Ari Aster, USA

Voted for by: John Bleasdale, Roger Clarke, Mark Cousins, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Philip Kemp, Paul O’Callaghan, Sukhdev Sandhu, Anna Smith, Bethany Webb

Minding the Gap

Bing Liu, USA

Voted for by: Ella Kemp, Sophie Monks Kaufman

Mira

Denis Shabaev, Russia

Voted for by: Juliet Jacques

Les Misérables

Ladj Ly, France

Voted for by: Elisabet Cabeza, Ginette Vincendeau

Moffie

Oliver Hermanus, South Africa / UK

Voted for by: Jamie Dunn

Monos

Alejandro Landes, Colombia

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Maria Delgado, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Wendy Ide, Ella Kemp, Philip Kemp, Caitlin Quinlan, Caspar Salmon, Leigh Singer, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, Bethany Webb

A Moon for My Father

Mania Akbari, UK / Iran / Germany

Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw, Sukhdev Sandhu

The Morrissey Problem

Tony Cokes, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington

Movements

Jeong Dahee, South Korea

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

Movements of a Nearby Mountain

Sebastian Brameshuber, Austria / France / Nigeria

Voted for by: Matt Turner

Mr T

Marcin Krzyształowicz, Poland

Voted for by: Michael Brooke

The Mule

Clint Eastwood, USA

Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Andrew Male, Ian Mantgani, Brad Stevens, Craig Williams

Mum’s Cards

Luke Fowler, UK

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

My First Film

Zia Anger, USA

Voted for by: Simran Hans, Ben Nicholson, Charlie Shackleton

Mystify: Michael Hutchence

Richard Lowenstein, Australia

Voted for by: Sophie Brown

N

Never Look Away

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Germany / Italy

Voted for by: David Thompson

The New Bauhaus

Alysa Nahmias, USA

Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu

The Nightingale

Jennifer Kent, Australia / USA / Canada

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Tara Judah, Elena Lazic, Kim Newman

No Data Plan

Miko Revereza, USA

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Jemma Desai, Elena Gorfinkel, Charlie Shackleton, Christopher Small, Matt Turner

No history in a room filled with people with funny names 5

Gvojic, Arunanondchai, Thailand / USA

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

Nunca subí el Provincia

Ignacio Agüero, Chile

Voted for by: Christopher Small

O

An Officer and a Spy

Roman Polanski, France / Italy

Voted for by: Geoffrey Macnab

Oleg

Juris Kursietis, Latvia / Lithuania / Belgium / France

Voted for by: Caspar Salmon

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino, USA

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, James Bell, John Bleasdale, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Chris Hall, Molly Haskell, Tim Hayes, J. Hoberman, Nick James, Robert Koehler, Violet Lucca, Geoffrey Macnab, Andrew Male, Ian Mantgani, Christina Newland, Kim Newman, Nick Pinkerton, Naman Ramachandran, Christopher Small, Imogen Sara Smith, Philippa Snow, Kate Stables, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Matthew Thrift, Catherine Wheatley, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams

Ondog

Wang Quan’an, China / Mongolia

Voted for by: Caspar Salmon

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang, USA

Voted for by: Sophie Brown, B Ruby Rich

One Cut of the Dead

Shin’ichirô Ueda, Japan

Voted for by: Anne Billson, Michael Brooke, Philip Concannon

Oroslan

Matjaz Ivanisin, Slovenia

Voted for by: Kieron Corless

Our Time

Carlos Reygadas, Mexico

Voted for by: Eric Hynes, Elena Lazic

P

Pain and Glory

Pedro Almodóvar, Spain

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Michael Atkinson, Elisabet Cabeza, Roger Clarke, Alex Davidson, Maria Delgado, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Alex Dudok de Wit, Molly Haskell, Pamela Hutchinson, Juliet Jacques, Nick James, Geoffrey Macnab, Andrew Male, So Mayer, Naman Ramachandran, B Ruby Rich, Sukhdev Sandhu, Imogen Sara Smith, Kate Stables, Matthew Taylor, Ginette Vincendeau

The Painted Bird

Vaclav Marhoul, Czech Republic / Slovakia / Ukraine

Voted for by: Tom Charity

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho, South Korea

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Jason Anderson, Michael Atkinson, James Bell, Anton Bitel, Ela Bittencourt, John Bleasdale, Nick Bradshaw, Elisabet Cabeza, Kambole Campbell, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Molly Haskell, Wendy Ide, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Christina Newland, Paul O’Callaghan, Caitlin Quinlan, Naman Ramachandran, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Sukhdev Sandhu, Imogen Sara Smith, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Becca Voelcker, Mike Williams, Neil Young, Matt Zoller Seitz

Parsi

Eduardo Teddy Williams, Guinea-Bissau / Argentina / Switzerland

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

Pelourinho, They Don’t Really Care About Us

Akosa Adoma Owusu, Germany / Ghana

Voted for by: Becca Voelcker

Permission

Soheil Beiraghi, Iran

Voted for by: Philip Kemp

Peterloo

Mike Leigh, UK

Voted for by: Eric Hynes, Nick Pinkerton

Piercing

Nicolas Pesce, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Philippa Snow

Pink Wall (Tom Cullen)

Tom Cullen, UK

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

The Plagiarists

Peter Parlow, USA

Voted for by: Giovanni Marchini Camia, Vadim Rizov

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma, France

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Ela Bittencourt, John Bleasdale, Elisabet Cabeza, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Alex Davidson, Maria Delgado, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Nick James, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Geoffrey Macnab, Caitlin Quinlan, Caspar Salmon, Leigh Singer, Anna Smith, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Lou Thomas, Ginette Vincendeau, Catherine Wheatley, Mike Williams

Present Perfect

Zhu Shengze, China / Hong Kong / USA

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Elena Gorfinkel, Matt Turner, Becca Voelcker

Promare

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Japan

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell

The Proposal

Jill Magid, USA

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

Proxima

Alice Winocour, France

Voted for by: Pamela Hutchinson

R

The Rain (Deszcz)

Piotr Milczarek, Poland

Voted for by: Neil Young

Ray & Liz

Richard Billingham, UK

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Ryan Gilbey, Tara Judah, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Isabel Stevens

Ready or Not

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, USA

Voted for by: Kim Newman

The Realm

Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Spain / France

Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau

Receiver

Jenny Brady, Ireland

Voted for by: Ben Nicholson

Recorder

Alexander Nanau, USA

Voted for by: Tom Charity

Los Reyes

Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff, Chile

Voted for by: Isabel Stevens

Rialto

Peter Mackie Burns, Ireland / UK

Voted for by: Leigh Singer

Ridge

John Skoog, Sweden

Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw

Rocketman

Dexter Fletcher, UK / Canada / USA

Voted for by: Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison

Rocks

Sarah Gavron, UK

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Elisabet Cabeza, Jemma Desai, Wendy Ide, Caitlin Quinlan

Rojo

Benjamín Naishtat, Argentina / Brazil / France

Voted for by: Anne Billson

Rolling Thunder Revue

Martin Scorsese, USA

Voted for by: Gareth Evans, David Thompson, Craig Williams

Rose Plays Julie

Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor, Ireland / UK

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani, So Mayer, Matthew Taylor, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley

Rushing Green With Horses

Ute Aurand, Germany

Voted for by: Matt Turner

S

SaF05

Charlotte Prodger, UK / Italy

Voted for by: Erika Balsom

Saint Maud

Rose Glass, UK

Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Matthew Taylor, Mike Williams

Scheme Birds

Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallin, Sweden

Voted for by: Wendy Ide

Shadow

(Ying) Zhang Yimou, China / Hong Kong (China)

Voted for by: Matt Zoller Seitz

Shakti

Martín Rejtman, Argentina / Chile

Voted for by: Maria Delgado, Vadim Rizov

The Sisters Brothers

Jacques Audiard, France / Spain / Romania / Belgium / USA

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Anne Billson

So Long, My Son

Wang Xiaoshuai, China

Voted for by: Paul O’Callaghan

So Pretty

Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli, USA / France

Voted for by: Vadim Rizov

Sojourner

Cauleen Smith, USA

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

A Son

Mehdi M Barsaoui, Tunisia / France / Lebanon / Qatar

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Naman Ramachandran

Sorry We Missed You

Ken Loach, UK / France / Belgium

Voted for by: Philip Kemp, Geoffrey Macnab, Paul O’Callaghan, Mike Williams

Sound of Metal

Darius Marder, USA

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab

The Souvenir

Joanna Hogg, UK

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, James Bell, Bidisha, Nick Bradshaw, Michael Brooke, Ashley Clark, Roger Clarke, Philip Concannon, Kieron Corless, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Wendy Ide, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Philip Kemp, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Katherine McLaughlin, Geoffrey Macnab, Ian Mantgani, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Paul O’Callaghan, Caitlin Quinlan, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Kate Stables, Isabel Stevens, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Matthew Thrift, Bethany Webb, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams, Mike Williams

Space Dogs

Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter, Austria / Germany

Voted for by: Robert Koehler

Speaking in Tongues

Christopher Harris, USA

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, USA

Voted for by: Michael Brooke, Kim Newman

Starfish

A.T. White, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel

State Funeral

Sergei Loznitsa, Netherlands / Lithuania

Voted for by: J. Hoberman

Steven Universe: The Movie

Rebecca Sugar, USA

Voted for by: So Mayer

study for a battle

Esther Urlus, Netherlands

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

Super Deluxe

Tiyākarājaṉ Kumārarājā, India

Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade

Support the Girls

Andrew Bujalski, USA

Voted for by: Andrew Male, Bethany Webb, Kelli Weston

Synonyms

Nadav Lapid, Israel / France

Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, J. Hoberman, Violet Lucca, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Paul O’Callaghan

System Crasher

Nora Fingscheidt, Germany

Voted for by: Paul O’Callaghan

T

Talking About Trees

Suhaib Gasmelbari, France / Sudan / Chad / Germany / Qatar

Voted for by: Ian Mantgani

Terril

Bronte Stahl, Belgium / Portugal / Hungary

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered

Onyeka Igwe, UK / Nigeria

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Michael Pattison

A Thief’s Daughter

Belén Funes, Spain

Voted for by: Maria Delgado

This Is Not Berlin

Hari Sama, Mexico

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another

Jessica Sarah Rinland, UK / Argentina / Spain

Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Elena Gorfinkel

Three Summers

Sandra Kogut, Brazil / France

Voted for by: B Ruby Rich

To The Ends of the Earth

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan / Uzbekistan / Qatar

Voted for by: Amy Taubin

Tomasso

Abel Ferrara, Italy / UK / USA / Greece

Voted for by: Jordan Cronk, Brad Stevens

Tondal’s Vision

Stephen Broomer, Canada

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

Toy Story 4

Josh Cooley, USA

Voted for by: Chris Hall, Ella Kemp, Matt Zoller Seitz

The Traitor

Marco Bellocchio, Italy / France / Germany / Brazil

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Giovanni Marchini Camia

Transit

Christian Petzold, Germany

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, James Bell, Elena Gorfinkel, Pamela Hutchinson, Beatrice Loayza, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Isabel Stevens, Catherine Wheatley

Transnistra

Anna Eborn, Sweden / Denmark / Belgium

Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab

The Treehouse (Nhà cây)

Truong Minh Quy, Vietnam / Singapore

Voted for by: Robert Koehler

Triple Chaser

Forensic Architecture and Praxis Films, UK

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

Trouble

Mariah Garnett, USA / Austria / Ireland / UK

Voted for by: Alex Davidson

True History of the Kelly Gang

Justin Kurzel, Australia / UK

Voted for by: Wendy Ide

The Twentieth Century

Matthew Rankin, Canada

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

The Two Popes

Fernando Meirelles, UK / Italy / Argentina / USA

Voted for by: Philip Kemp, Naman Ramachandran

U

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Regina Pessoa, Portugal / Canada / France

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

Uncut Gems

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, USA

Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Ashley Clark, Philip Concannon, Eric Hynes, Wendy Ide, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Ian Mantgani, Caitlin Quinlan, Matthew Thrift, Matt Turner, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams

Under the Silver Lake

David Robert Mitchell, USA

Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Ryan Gilbey, Ian Mantgani, Kim Newman, Craig Williams

Us

Jordan Peele, USA

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Bidisha, Michael Brooke, Kambole Campbell, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Tara Judah, Andrew Male, Leigh Singer, Anna Smith, Philippa Snow, Amy Taubin, Lou Thomas, Kelli Weston, Mike Williams, Matt Zoller Seitz

V

Vai

Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, Becs Arahanga, New Zealand

Voted for by: So Mayer

Varda by Agnès

Agnès Varda, France

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Elisabet Cabeza, Alex Davidson, Philip Kemp, So Mayer, Brad Stevens, Ginette Vincendeau

Vever (for Barbara)

Deborah Stratman, Guatemala / USA

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

Vice

Adam McKay, USA

Voted for by: Chris Hall

Vitalina Varela

Pedro Costa, Portugal

Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Erika Balsom, Matthew Barrington, Ashley Clark, Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, Maria Delgado, J. Hoberman, Robert Koehler, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Ben Nicholson, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Christopher Small, Matthew Thrift, Matt Turner

Vox Lux

Brady Corbet, USA

Voted for by: Tim Hayes

W

Walled Unwalled

Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Germany

Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton

Waves

Trey Edward Shults, USA

Voted for by: Tom Charity, Charles Gant

Weathering with You

Makoto Shinkai, Japan

Voted for by: Tom Charity

What Is Democracy?

Astra Taylor, Canada

Voted for by: Gareth Evans

What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire?

Roberto Minervini, Italy / France / USA

Voted for by: Beatrice Loayza, Nick Pinkerton

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Matt Tyrnauer, USA

Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum

The Whistlers

Corneliu Porumboiu, Romania / France / Germany / Sweden

Voted for by: Jason Anderson

The White Album

Arthur Jafa, USA

Voted for by: Amy Taubin

Who Is Afraid of Ideology?

Marwa Arsanios, Lebanon / Kurdistan / Syria

Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel

Wild Berries

Romulus Balazs, Hedda Bednarszky, Marianna Vas, Hungary / Portugal / Romania

Voted for by: Neil Young

The Wild Pear Tree

Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Turkey / France / Germany

Voted for by: Michael Atkinson

Wild Rose

Tom Harper, UK

Voted for by: Nikki Baughan

Wolves from Above

Demelza Kooij, Canada / UK

Voted for by: Michael Pattison

Woman At War

Benedikt Erlingsson, Iceland / France / Ukraine

Voted for by: Charles Gant, David Thompson

Workforce

David Zonana, Mexico

Voted for by: Caitlin Quinlan

Y

Yeh Freedom Life

Priya Sen, India

Voted for by: Jemma Desai

Yesterday

Danny Boyle, UK / Russia / China / Japan

Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit

You Were an Amazement on the Day You Were Born

Emily Vey Duke, Cooper Battersby, USA / Canada

Voted for by: Matt Turner

Young Ahmed

Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Belgium / France

Voted for by: Geoff Andrew

Your Face

Tsai Ming-Liang, Taiwan / France

Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Brad Stevens

Your Turn

Eliza Capai, Brazil

Voted for by: Sophie Brown

Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collections

Olivier Meyrou, France

Voted for by: Sophie Brown

Z

Zombi Child

Bertrand Bonello, France

Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Jordan Cronk, Nick James, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Jonathan Romney, Catherine Wheatley