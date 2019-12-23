The best films of 2019 – all the votes

Jump to films by their first letter:
Kaleem Aftab
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Kaleem Aftab]
Transnistra Anna Eborn
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa
Bait Mark Jenkin
It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman
A Son Mehdi M Barsaoui
Sound of Metal Darius Marder
Madre Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Blinded by the Light Gurinder Chadha
Jason Anderson
Critic (Cinema Scope), programmer (Toronto International Film Festival), Canada
[Read our articles by Jason Anderson]
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Whistlers Corneliu Porumboiu
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
The Twentieth Century Matthew Rankin
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer
Dogs Don’t Wear Pants JP Valkeapaa
Avengement Jesse V. Johnson
Geoff Andrew
Programmer-at-large, BFI Southbank, UK
[Read our articles by Geoff Andrew]
The Doll’s Breath Stephen and Timothy Quay
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
The Traitor Marco Bellocchio
Little Joe Jessica Hausner
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz
By the Grace of God François Ozon
Young Ahmed Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Ghost Town Anthology Denis Côté
Michael Atkinson
Critic, USA
[Read our articles by Michael Atkinson]
3 Faces Jafar Panahi
La Flor Mariano Llínas
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
The Wild Pear Tree Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo
Birds of Passage Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego
Erika Balsom
Critic/scholar, UK
[Read our articles by Erika Balsom]
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
Transit Christian Petzold
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
SaF05 Charlotte Prodger
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
The Hottest August Brett Story
Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
Your Face Tsai Ming-Liang
Matthew Barrington
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Matthew Barrington]
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
The Giverny Document Ja’Tovia Gary
America Garrat Bradley
Early Years Morgan Quintance
Speaking in Tongues Christopher Harris
The Morrissey Problem Tony Cokes
Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another Jessica Sarah Rinland
The Last Tree Shola Amoo
the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered Onyeka Igwe
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Nikki Baughan
Critic and journalist, UK
[Read our articles by Nikki Baughan]
Monos Alejandro Landes
The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Capernaum Nadine Labaki
Wild Rose Tom Harper
Us Jordan Peele
The Cave Feras Fayyad
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Dirty God Sacha Polak
James Bell
Features editor, Sight & Sound, UK
[Read our articles by James Bell]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Bait Mark Jenkin
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Transit Christian Petzold
Ad Astra James Gray
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Bidisha
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Bidisha]
High Life Claire Denis
Burning Lee Chang-dong
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Us Jordan Peele
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Ma Tate Taylor
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Colette Wash Westmoreland
Anne Billson
Critic, Belgium
[Read our articles by Anne Billson]
One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda
Destroyer Karyn Kusama
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller
Border Ali Abbasi
The Sisters Brothers Jacques Audiard
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja
Rojo Benjamín Naishtat
Anton Bitel
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Anton Bitel]
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Starfish A.T. White
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Joker Todd Phillips
Knives and Skin Jennifer Reeder
Border Ali Abbasi
Piercing Nicolas Pesce
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja
Ela Bittencourt
Critic/curator, Brazil / USA
[Read our articles by Ela Bittencourt]
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot
Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho
The Cave Feras Fayyad
Saint Maud Rose Glass
La Flor Mariano Llínas
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
Joan of Arc Bruno Dumont
John Bleasdale
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by John Bleasdale]
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Joker Todd Phillips
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Midsommar Ari Aster
Knock down the House Rachel Lears
Leaving Neverland Dan Reed
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux
Nick Bradshaw
Web editor, Sight & Sound, UK
[Read our articles by Nick Bradshaw]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Ridge John Skoog
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa
A Moon for My Father Mania Akbari
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
Bait Mark Jenkin
Michael Brooke
Critic / DVD producer, UK
[Read our articles by Michael Brooke]
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Mr T Marcin Krzyształowicz
Bait Mark Jenkin
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman
One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Us Jordan Peele
Sophie Brown
Programmer/film journalist, UK
[Read our articles by Sophie Brown]
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
The Hottest August Brett Story
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Your Turn Eliza Capai
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
One Child Nation Nanfu Wang and Lynn Zhang
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary Ben Berman
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux
Mystify: Michael Hutchence Richard Lowenstein
Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collections Olivier Meyrou
Elisabet Cabeza
Critic, UK / Spain
[Read our articles by Elisabet Cabeza]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
Les Misérables Ladj Ly
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Kambole Campbell
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Kambole Campbell]
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Farewell Lulu Wang
The House of Us Yoon Ga-eun
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Us Jordan Peele
Promare Hiroyuki Imaishi
37 Seconds Hikari
Tom Charity
Programmer, VIFF Vancity Theatre/freelance writer, Canada
[Read our articles by Tom Charity]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Waves Trey Edward Shults
The Painted Bird Vaclav Marhoul
Weathering with You Makoto Shinkai
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
La Belle Epoque Nicolas Bedos
Dwelling in the Fuchan Mountains Gu Xiaogang
Recorder Alexander Nanau
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Ashley Clark
Critic/curator, USA
[Read our articles by Ashley Clark]
America Garrat Bradley
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Caballerango Juan Pablo González
Atlantics Mati Diop
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Un Film Dramatique Éric Baudelaire
The Hottest August Brett Story
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger
Roger Clarke
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Roger Clarke]
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo
Fire Will Come Oliver Laxe
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Midsommar Ari Aster
Gwen William McGregor
Knife + Heart Yann Gonzalez
Hail Satan? Penny Lane
Philip Concannon
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Philip Concannon]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott
One Cut of the Dead Shin’ichirô Ueda
The Mule Clint Eastwood
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Kieron Corless
Deputy editor, Sight & Sound, UK
[Read our articles by Kieron Corless]
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux) Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa
Manta Ray Phuttiphong Aroonpheng
Oroslan Matjaz Ivanisin
Liberté Albert Serra
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
Mark Cousins
Director, UK
[Read our articles by Mark Cousins]
Us Jordan Peele
Border Ali Abbasi
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
First Love Takashi Miike
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Bait Mark Jenkin
Rocketman Dexter Fletcher
Midsommar Ari Aster
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Jordan Cronk
Critic/curator, USA
[Read our articles by Jordan Cronk]
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Liberté Albert Serra
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Tomasso Abel Ferrara
Heimat Is a Space in Time Thomas Heise
Alex Davidson
Film programmer, JW3, UK
[Read our articles by Alex Davidson]
And Then We Danced Levan Akin
End of the Century Lucio Castro
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
This Is Not Berlin Hari Sama
Trouble Mariah Garnett
Judy Rupert Goold
Beats Brian Welsh
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
Dafne Federico Bondi
Maria Delgado
Academic, critic and curator, UK
[Read our articles by Maria Delgado]
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Monos Alejandro Landes
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz
La llorona Jayro Bustamante
A Thief’s Daughter Belén Funes
Maternal Maura Delpero
Death will come and shall have your eyes José Luis Torres Leiva
Shakti Martín Rejtman
Jemma Desai
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Jemma Desai]
Rocks Sarah Gavron
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen Heperi Mita
Fi Dem II Zinzi Minott
Sojourner Cauleen Smith
Another Decade Morgan Quaintance
Yeh Freedom Life Priya Sen
Made in Bangladesh Rubaiyat Hossain
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot
Mar Diestro-Dópido
Film critic/researcher, Sight & Sound, UK
[Read our articles by Mar Diestro-Dópido]
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
Joker Todd Phillips
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles Salvador Simó Busom
The Cordillera of Dreams Patricio Guzmán
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Midsommar Ari Aster
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love Nick Broomfield
The Chambermaid Lila Avilés
Bohemian Rhapsody Bryan Singer
Alex Dudok de Wit
Freelance critic, UK
[Read our articles by Alex Dudok de Wit]
Away Gints Zilbalodis
Burning Lee Chang-dong
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker
Movements Jeong Dahee
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days Regina Pessoa
Yesterday Danny Boyle
Jamie Dunn
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Jamie Dunn]
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Bait Mark Jenkin
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Us Jordan Peele
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Babyteeth Shannon Murphy
Beats Brian Welsh
Moffie Oliver Hermanus
Monos Alejandro Landes
Gareth Evans
Film producer, writer, curator and presenter, UK
The Doll’s Breath Stephen and Timothy Quay
What Is Democracy? Astra Taylor
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger
Here for Life Andrea Luka Zimmerman and Adrian Jackson
Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller
Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese
The Deathless Woman Roz Mortimer
Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker
Coup 53 Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch
The Ferroni Brigade
Critics, Austria / Germany
Asuran Vetrimaaran
Avengement Jesse V. Johnson
The Beach Bum Harmony Korine
Domino Brian De Palma
Marona’s Fantastic Tale (L’extraordinaire voyage de Marona) Anca Damian
A Home with a View (Gaa1 Wo4 Maan3 Si3 Ging1) Herman Yau
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
The Halt (Ang Hupa) Lav Diaz
Super Deluxe Tiyākarājaṉ Kumārarājā
Labyrinth of Cinema (Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako) Nobuhiko Ōbayashi
Charles Gant
Film critic and journalist, UK
Monos Alejandro Landes
Waves Trey Edward Shults
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Woman At War Benedikt Erlingsson
Bombshell Jay Roach
Midsommar Ari Aster
Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia
Ryan Gilbey
Film critic, New Statesman, UK
[Read our articles by Ryan Gilbey]
Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Bait Mark Jenkin
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
Midsommar Ari Aster
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Elena Gorfinkel
Critic/film scholar, UK
[Read our articles by Elena Gorfinkel]
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
Vever (for Barbara) Deborah Stratman
Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another Jessica Sarah Rinland
High Life Claire Denis
Transit Christian Petzold
Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
The Eddies Angelo Madsen Minax
Mum’s Cards Luke Fowler
Who Is Afraid of Ideology? Marwa Arsanios
Chris Hall
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Chris Hall]
Bait Mark Jenkin
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley
Vice Adam McKay
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Anima Paul Thomas Anderson
Simran Hans
Film critic for The Observer, UK
[Read our articles by Simran Hans]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Atlantics Mati Diop
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
America Garrat Bradley
The Hottest August Brett Story
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
My First Film Zia Anger
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
Rebecca Harrison
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Rebecca Harrison]
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Atlantics Mati Diop
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Rocketman Dexter Fletcher
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Blinded by the Light Gurinder Chadha
Little Joe Jessica Hausner
Molly Haskell
Author/critic, USA
[Read our articles by Molly Haskell]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
A Girl Missing Kōji Fukada
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Tim Hayes
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Tim Hayes]
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Vox Lux Brady Corbet
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Anna Luc Besson
Fighting with My Family Stephen Merchant
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
The House That Jack Built Lars von Trier
Climax Gaspar Noé
Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
J. Hoberman
Critic/curator, USA
State Funeral Sergei Loznitsa
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
48 War Movies Christian Marclay
Long Day’s Journey into Night Bi Gan
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Charlie Says Mary Harron
Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground Chuck Smith
Climax Gaspar Noé
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Pamela Hutchinson
Freelance writer, UK
[Read our articles by Pamela Hutchinson]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
High Life Claire Denis
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Marielle Heller
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Proxima Alice Winocour
Transit Christian Petzold
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Capernaum Nadine Labaki
Eric Hynes
Associate curator of film, Museum of the Moving Image, USA
[Read our articles by Eric Hynes]
Our Time Carlos Reygadas
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Peterloo Mike Leigh
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
American Factory Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Atlantics Mati Diop
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Hottest August Brett Story
Clemency Chinonye Chukwu
High Life Claire Denis
Wendy Ide
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Wendy Ide]
Monos Alejandro Landes
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
Scheme Birds Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallin
Rocks Sarah Gavron
And Then We Danced Levan Akin
Juliet Jacques
Writer/filmmaker, UK
[Read our articles by Juliet Jacques]
Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia
Beauty Lives in Freedom Wang Bing
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Mira Denis Shabaev
Nick James
Former Editor, Sight & Sound, UK
[Read our articles by Nick James]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão Karim Aïnouz
Atlantics Mati Diop
Tara Judah
Critic and programmer, UK
[Read our articles by Tara Judah]
I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians Radu Jude
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection Julien Faraut
High Life Claire Denis
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Us Jordan Peele
Ella Kemp
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Ella Kemp]
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Monos Alejandro Landes
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley
Minding the Gap Bing Liu
Honey Boy Alma Har’el
Philip Kemp
Freelance reviewer/film historian, UK
[Read our articles by Philip Kemp]
By the Grace of God François Ozon
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
In Fabric Peter Strickland
Midsommar Ari Aster
Monos Alejandro Landes
Permission Soheil Beiraghi
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
Robert Koehler
Film critic, USA
[Read our articles by Robert Koehler]
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Treehouse (Nhà cây) Truong Minh Quy
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
Endless Night (Longa noite) Eloy Encisco
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Space Dogs Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter
Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong and Ben Rivers
Elena Lazic
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Elena Lazic]
The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Adoration Fabrice du Welz
Deerskin Quentin Dupieux
Isadora’s Children Damien Manivel
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Instinct Halina Reijn
Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler
Animals Sophie Hyde
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Joe Berlinger
Our Time Carlos Reygadas
Beatrice Loayza
Critic, USA
[Read our articles by Beatrice Loayza]
Her Smell Alex Ross Perry
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Transit Christian Petzold
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire? Roberto Minervini
High Life Claire Denis
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Violet Lucca
Digital producer, Film Comment, USA
[Read our articles by Violet Lucca]
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
High Life Claire Denis
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
First Cow Kelly Reichardt
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
Atlantics Mati Diop
Downtown 81 Edo Bertoglio
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Geoffrey Macnab
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Geoffrey Macnab]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Joker Todd Phillips
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
An Officer and a Spy Roman Polanski
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Ad Astra James Gray
Andrew Male
Freelance writer, UK
[Read our articles by Andrew Male]
Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Us Jordan Peele
The Mule Clint Eastwood
High Life Claire Denis
Ad Astra James Gray
Judy Rupert Goold
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Bliss Joe Begos
Ian Mantgani
Writer, filmmaker, UK
[Read our articles by Ian Mantgani]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Mule Clint Eastwood
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
The Dead Don’t Die Jim Jarmusch
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
Talking About Trees Suhaib Gasmelbari
Craig Fixada America Craig Healy
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
Giovanni Marchini Camia
Critic/curator, Italy
[Read our articles by Giovanni Marchini Camia]
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Joan of Arc Bruno Dumont
Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Traitor Marco Bellocchio
The Plagiarists Peter Parlow
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
So Mayer
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by So Mayer]
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen Heperi Mita
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
Indianara Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
Vai Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, Becs Arahanga
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn
Steven Universe: The Movie Rebecca Sugar
A Deal with the Universe Jason Barker
Katherine McLaughlin
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Katherine McLaughlin]
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Knives and Skin Jennifer Reeder
Bacurau Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho
Atlantics Mati Diop
Sophie Monks Kaufman
Contributing editor, Little White Lies, UK
[Read our articles by Sophie Monks Kaufman]
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross
Minding the Gap Bing Liu
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Diamantino Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Bait Mark Jenkin
Blue My Mind Lisa Brühlmann
Hard Paint Filipe Matzembacher, Marcio Reolon
Atlantics Mati Diop
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
Christina Newland
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Christina Newland]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
About Endlessness Roy Andersson
Ad Astra James Gray
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Atlantics Mati Diop
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Crawl Alexandre Aja
Kim Newman
Writer, UK
[Read our articles by Kim Newman]
Border Ali Abbasi
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Dragged Across Concrete S. Craig Zahler
Happy New Year, Colin Burstead Ben Wheatley
In Fabric Peter Strickland
The Nightingale Jennifer Kent
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Ready or Not Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Ben Nicholson
Film critic, UK
[Read our articles by Ben Nicholson]
The Giverny Document Ja’Tovia Gary
My First Film Zia Anger
Bugs and Beasts Before the Law Sharlene Bamboat, Alexis Mitchell
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Eighth Alps Jacques Perconte
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
GGH Ece Ezer
Fordlandia Malaise Susana de Sousa Dias
Receiver Jenny Brady
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Paul O’Callaghan
Film editor, Exberliner magazine, Germany
[Read our articles by Paul O’Callaghan]
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Synonyms Nadav Lapid
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Border Ali Abbasi
So Long, My Son Wang Xiaoshuai
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Midsommar Ari Aster
System Crasher Nora Fingscheidt
Michael Pattison
Critic/programmer/filmmaker, UK
[Read our articles by Michael Pattison]
Tondal’s Vision Stephen Broomer
the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered Onyeka Igwe
study for a battle Esther Urlus
bearing Greg Marshall
Detour on Route to a Movie Clea Wallis, Paul Rous
Terril Bronte Stahl
A Ghost Eats Mud on the Mountain Richard Forbes-Hamilton
Wolves from Above Demelza Kooij
The Loom Toby Tatum
Dark Holler Jeremy Drummond, David Poolman
Nick Pinkerton
Critic, USA
[Read our articles by Nick Pinkerton]
Atlantics Mati Diop
Asako I & II Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Diamantino Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
La Flor Mariano Llínas
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Peterloo Mike Leigh
What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire? Roberto Minervini
Caitlin Quinlan
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Caitlin Quinlan]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Monos Alejandro Landes
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot
Workforce David Zonana
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Babyteeth Shannon Murphy
Baracoa Pablo Briones
Naman Ramachandran
Critic, UK / India
[Read our articles by Naman Ramachandran]
The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Ad Astra James Gray
A Son Mehdi M Barsaoui
Ravening (Aamis) Bhaskar Hazarika
Joker Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Dolly Kitty and Those Sparkling Stars Alankrita Shrivastava
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
B Ruby Rich
Critic, USA
[Read our articles by B Ruby Rich]
American Factory Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Atlantics Mati Diop
Collective Alexander Nanau
One Child Nation Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Edge of Democracy Petra Costa
The Infiltrators Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera
Three Summers Sandra Kogut
Vadim Rizov
Managing editor, Filmmaker magazine, USA
[Read our articles by Vadim Rizov]
The Plagiarists Peter Parlow
Fourteen Dan Sallitt
Collective Alexander Nanau
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Shakti Martín Rejtman
Atlantis Valentyn Vasyanovych
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
The Hottest August Brett Story
So Pretty Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream Frank Beauvais
Jonathan Romney
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Jonathan Romney]
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Atlantics Mati Diop
The Doll’s Breath Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Divine Love Gabriel Mascaro
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Jonathan Rosenbaum
Critic/teacher, USA
[Read our articles by Jonathan Rosenbaum]
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Transit Christian Petzold
It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman
Flannery Mark Bosco, Elizabeth Coffman
Foxtrot Samuel Maoz
Conrad Veidt: My Life Mark Rappaport
Where’s My Roy Cohn? Matt Tyrnauer
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
Ad Astra James Gray
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Caspar Salmon
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Caspar Salmon]
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Ondog Wang Quan’an
Cancion Sin Nombre Melina León
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Border Ali Abbasi
Atlantics Mati Diop
Oleg Juris Kursietis
Monos Alejandro Landes
It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman
Sukhdev Sandhu
Associate professor, New York University, USA
[Read our articles by Sukhdev Sandhu]
Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992 Jeremy Deller
Being Frank Steve Sullivan
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Heimat Is a Space in Time Thomas Heise
Colette Wash Westmoreland
The New Bauhaus Alysa Nahmias
A Moon for My Father Mania Akbari
Midsommar Ari Aster
Early Years Morgan Quintance
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Charlie Shackleton
Filmmaker and film critic, UK
[Read our articles by Charlie Shackleton]
The Proposal Jill Magid
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary Ben Berman
Walled Unwalled Lawrence Abu Hamdan
My First Film Zia Anger
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger
Dramatic and Mild Nastia Korkia
Triple Chaser Forensic Architecture and Praxis Films
America Garrat Bradley
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
Leigh Singer
Film journalist, programmer, video essayist, UK
[Read our articles by Leigh Singer]
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott
The Climb Michael Angelo Covino
Monos Alejandro Landes
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Rialto Peter Mackie Burns
Greener Grass Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe
Pink Wall (Tom Cullen) Tom Cullen
Us Jordan Peele
Christopher Small
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Christopher Small]
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Danses macabres, squelettes et autres fantaisies Pierre Léon, Rita Azevedo Gomes, Jean-Louis Schefer
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux) Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
143 rue du désert Hassen Ferhani
Un Film Dramatique Éric Baudelaire
Ghost Strata Ben Rivers
Fourteen Dan Sallitt
Nunca subí el Provincia Ignacio Agüero
Anna Smith
Critic/editor/broadcaster, UK
[Read our articles by Anna Smith]
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
Border Ali Abbasi
Us Jordan Peele
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Midsommar Ari Aster
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Good Posture Dolly Wells
American Woman Jake Scott
Imogen Sara Smith
Critic, USA
[Read our articles by Imogen Sara Smith]
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Atlantics Mati Diop
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
In the Aisles Thomas Stuber
The Load Ognjen Glavonic
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Joe Talbot
The Eyes of Orson Welles Mark Cousins
Philippa Snow
Film critic, UK
High Life Claire Denis
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
Piercing Nicolas Pesce
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Us Jordan Peele
The Beach Bum Harmony Korine
Dirty God Sacha Polak
Gwen William McGregor
Border Ali Abbasi
Aniara Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja
Kate Stables
Film critic, UK
[Read our articles by Kate Stables]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
High Life Claire Denis
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Atlantics Mati Diop
Bait Mark Jenkin
Brad Stevens
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Brad Stevens]
Tomasso Abel Ferrara
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
La Flor Mariano Llínas
Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers
Hotel by the River (Gangbyeon hotel) Hong Sangsoo
Your Face Tsai Ming-Liang
Domino Brian De Palma
The Mule Clint Eastwood
High Life Claire Denis
Madeline’s Madeline Josephine Decker
Isabel Stevens
Production editor, Sight & Sound, UK
[Read our articles by Isabel Stevens]
Bait Mark Jenkin
For Sama Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham
Los Reyes Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Transit Christian Petzold
Amy Taubin
Critic, USA
[Read our articles by Amy Taubin]
Honeyland Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The White Album Arthur Jafa
Give Me Liberty Kirill Mikhanovsky
To The Ends of the Earth Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Us Jordan Peele
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
Matthew Taylor
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Matthew Taylor]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Ad Astra James Gray
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Saint Maud Rose Glass
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
High Life Claire Denis
Monos Alejandro Landes
Lou Thomas
Digital content producer, UK
[Read our articles by Lou Thomas]
Monos Alejandro Landes
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Beats Brian Welsh
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Us Jordan Peele
Bait Mark Jenkin
David Thompson
Critic/curator/documentary filmmaker, UK
[Read our articles by David Thompson]
An Elephant Sitting Still Hu Bo
Eighth Grade Bo Burnham
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese
Bait Mark Jenkin
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Holiday Isabella Eklöf
Never Look Away Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
The Doll’s Breath Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay
Woman At War Benedikt Erlingsson
Matthew Thrift
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Matthew Thrift]
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
The Beach Bum Harmony Korine
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
Alita: Battle Angel Robert Rodriguez
Matt Turner
Open City Docs Fest programmer, UK
[Read our articles by Matt Turner]
The Hottest August Brett Story
No Data Plan Miko Revereza
Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa
You Were an Amazement on the Day You Were Born Emily Vey Duke, Cooper Battersby
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Lore Sky Hopinka
Rushing Green With Horses Ute Aurand
Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
Movements of a Nearby Mountain Sebastian Brameshuber
America Garrat Bradley
Ginette Vincendeau
Professor in film studies, UK
[Read our articles by Ginette Vincendeau]
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
By the Grace of God François Ozon
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar
Les Misérables Ladj Ly
Varda by Agnès Agnès Varda
The Realm Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Alice and the Mayor Nicolas Pariser
Farewell to the Night André Téchiné
Colette Wash Westmoreland
Invisibles Louis-Julien Petit
Becca Voelcker
Writer, PhD candidate, film critic and programmer, USA/UK
[Read our articles by Becca Voelcker]
Present Perfect Zhu Shengze
Parsi Eduardo Teddy Williams
Distancing Miko Revereza
Balloon Pema Tseden
Midnight Traveller Hassan Fazili, Emelie Mahdavian
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Atlantics Mati Diop
Pelourinho, They Don’t Really Care About Us Akosa Adoma Owusu
Last Night I Saw You Smiling Kavich Neang
No history in a room filled with people with funny names 5 Gvojic, Arunanondchai
Beth Webb
Critic, UK
[Read our articles by Beth Webb]
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Monos Alejandro Landes
The Farewell Lulu Wang
Hustlers Lorena Scafaria
Atlantics Mati Diop
Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski
Midsommar Ari Aster
I Lost My Body Jérémy Clapin
Ash Is Purest White Jia Zhangke
The Favourite Yorgos Lanthimos
Kelli Weston
Film writer, UK
[Read our articles by Kelli Weston]
Us Jordan Peele
Atlantics Mati Diop
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
Support the Girls Andrew Bujalski
Knives Out Rian Johnson
Cold Case Hammarskjöld Mads Brügger
Chiyo Chiemi Shimada
If Beale Street Could Talk Barry Jenkins
Amazing Grace Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott
America Garrat Bradley
Catherine Wheatley
Lecturer, King’s College London, UK
[Read our articles by Catherine Wheatley]
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
Atlantics Mati Diop
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello
Little Joe Jessica Hausner
How Fernando Pessoa Saved Portugal Eugène Green
Booksmart Olivia Wilde
Transit Christian Petzold
Happy as Lazzaro Alice Rohrwacher
High Life Claire Denis
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Samuel Wigley
News and features editor, UK
[Read our articles by Samuel Wigley]
Bait Mark Jenkin
Beanpole Kantemir Balagov
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach
Martin Eden Pietro Marcello
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Rose Plays Julie Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Mike Williams
Editor-in-Chief, Sight & Sound, UK
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers
Saint Maud Rose Glass
Joker Todd Phillips
Diego Maradona Asif Kapadia
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Céline Sciamma
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach
Us Jordan Peele
Craig Williams
Critic/curator, UK
[Read our articles by Craig Williams]
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
The Mule Clint Eastwood
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh
Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
The Souvenir Joanna Hogg
Avengers: Endgame Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
All Is True Kenneth Branagh
Under the Silver Lake David Robert Mitchell
Neil Young
Critic/curator, UK / Austria
[Read our articles by Neil Young]
Gede Vizyon Marcos Serafim, Jefferson Kielwagen, Steevens Simeon
I Was at Home, But… Angela Schanelec
Wild Berries Romulus Balazs, Hedda Bednarszky, Marianna Vas
dogs, moon river and Baudelaire Marija Kovačina
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
Horizōn Sid Iandovka, Anya Tsyrlina
Community Gardens (Kolektyviniai sodai) Vytautas Katkus
Memorable (Mémorable) Bruno Collet
The Rain (Deszcz) Piotr Milczarek
El Guru Rory Barrientos Lamas
Matt Zoller Seitz
Editor-at-large, RogerEbert.com, USA
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick
Us Jordan Peele
High Life Claire Denis
Parasite Bong Joon-ho
The Irishman Martin Scorsese
Shadow Zhang Yimou
The Farewell Lulu Wang
The Changeover Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt
Apollo 11 Todd Douglas Miller
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley
All the films
A
About Endlessness
Roy Andersson, Sweden
Voted for by: Christina Newland
Ad Astra
James Gray, USA
☞ Ad Astra review: Brad Pitt bestrides the stars, darkly
Voted for by: James Bell, Andrew Male, Geoffrey Macnab, Christina Newland, Naman Ramachandran, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Matthew Taylor
Adoration
Fabrice du Welz, Belgium / France
Voted for by: Elena Lazic
Alice and the Mayor
Nicolas Pariser, France / Belgium
Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau
Alita: Battle Angel
Robert Rodriguez, USA
Voted for by: Matthew Thrift
All Is True
Kenneth Branagh, UK
Voted for by: Craig Williams
Amazing Grace
Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott, USA
Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Leigh Singer, Kelli Weston
☞ The Amazing Johnathan Documentary review: morbidly meta hi-jinks on the trail of an anarchic magician
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Ben Berman, USA
Voted for by: Sophie Brown, Charlie Shackleton
America
Garrat Bradley, USA
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Charlie Shackleton, Matt Turner, Kelli Weston
American Factory
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, USA
Voted for by: Eric Hynes, B Ruby Rich
American Woman
Jake Scott, USA
Voted for by: Anna Smith
And Then We Danced
Levan Akin, Georgia
☞ And Then We Danced first look: Georgian dance drills and furtive feelings
Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Wendy Ide
Aniara
Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja, Sweden / Denmark
Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Philippa Snow
Anima
Paul Thomas Anderson, UK
Voted for by: Chris Hall
Animals
Sophie Hyde, UK / Ireland / Australia
Voted for by: Elena Lazic
Anna
Luc Besson, France
Voted for by: Tim Hayes
Another Decade
Morgan Quaintance, UK
Voted for by: Jemma Desai
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller, USA
Voted for by: Gareth Evans, Kate Stables, Matt Zoller Seitz
Asako I & II
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Japan
Voted for by: Nick Pinkerton
Ash Is Purest White
Jia Zhangke, China
Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Roger Clarke, Tara Judah, Beatrice Loayza, Paul O’Callaghan, Bethany Webb
Asuran
Vetrimaaran, India
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade
Atlantics
Mati Diop, France / Senegal
Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Eric Hynes, Nick James, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Christina Newland, Nick Pinkerton, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Caspar Salmon, Imogen Sara Smith, Kate Stables, Becca Voelcker, Bethany Webb, Kelli Weston, Catherine Wheatley
Atlantis
Valentyn Vasyanovych, Ukraine
Voted for by: Vadim Rizov
Avengement
Jesse V. Johnson, UK
Voted for by: Jason Anderson, The Ferroni Brigade
Avengers: Endgame
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, USA
Voted for by: Craig Williams
Away
Gints Zilbalodis, Latvia
Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit
B
Babyteeth
Shannon Murphy, Australia
Voted for by: Jamie Dunn, Caitlin Quinlan
Bacurau
Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho, Brazil
Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Katherine McLaughlin
Bait
Mark Jenkin, UK
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, James Bell, Michael Brooke, Nick Bradshaw, Philip Concannon, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Tara Judah, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Ben Nicholson, Kate Stables, Isabel Stevens, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Samuel Wigley
Balloon
Pema Tseden, Germany
Voted for by: Becca Voelcker
Baracoa
Pablo Briones, Switzerland / Spain / USA
Voted for by: Caitlin Quinlan
Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground
Chuck Smith, USA
Voted for by: J. Hoberman
The Beach Bum
Harmony Korine, USA
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade, Philippa Snow, Matthew Thrift
Beanpole
Kantemir Balagov, Russia
Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Nick James, Katherine McLaughlin, Caspar Salmon, Charlie Shackleton, Amy Taubin, Kelli Weston, Samuel Wigley
bearing
Greg Marshall, Canada
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
Beats
Brian Welsh, UK
Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Jamie Dunn, Lou Thomas
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Marielle Heller, USA
Voted for by: Ella Kemp
Beauty Lives in Freedom
Wang Bing, China / France
Voted for by: Juliet Jacques
Being Frank
Steve Sullivan, UK
Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu
La Belle Epoque
Nicolas Bedos, France
Voted for by: Tom Charity
Bird Island (L’Île aux oiseaux)
Maya Kosa, Sérgio Da Costa, Switzerland
Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Christopher Small
Birds of Passage
Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego, Colombia / Mexico
Voted for by: Michael Atkinson
Blinded by the Light
Gurinder Chadha, UK
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Rebecca Harrison
Bliss
Joe Begos, USA
Voted for by: Andrew Male
Blue My Mind
Lisa Brühlmann, Switzerland
Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn, Canada / Norway
Voted for by: So Mayer
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bryan Singer, UK / USA
Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido
Bombshell
Jay Roach, Canada / USA
Voted for by: Charles Gant
Booksmart
Olivia Wilde, USA
Voted for by: Bidisha, Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison, Naman Ramachandran, Anna Smith, Catherine Wheatley
Border
Ali Abbasi, Sweden
Voted for by: Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Mark Cousins, Kim Newman, Paul O’Callaghan, Caspar Salmon, Anna Smith, Philippa Snow
Bugs and Beasts Before the Law
Sharlene Bamboat, Alexis Mitchell, Canada
Voted for by: Ben Nicholson
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Salvador Simó Busom, Spain
Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido
Burning
Lee Chang-dong, South Korea / Japan
Voted for by: Bidisha, Alex Dudok de Wit
By the Grace of God
François Ozon, France
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Philip Kemp, Ginette Vincendeau
C
Caballerango
Juan Pablo González, Mexico
Voted for by: Ashley Clark
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Marielle Heller, USA
Voted for by: Bidisha, Anne Billson, Pamela Hutchinson
Cancion Sin Nombre
Melina León, Peru / Spain / USA / Chile
Voted for by: Caspar Salmon
Capernaum
Nadine Labaki, Lebanon
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Pamela Hutchinson
The Cave
Feras Fayyad, Syria / Denmark
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Ela Bittencourt
The Chambermaid
Lila Avilés, Mexico
Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido
The Changeover
Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt, New Zealand
Voted for by: Matt Zoller Seitz
Charlie Says
Mary Harron, USA
Voted for by: J. Hoberman
Chiyo
Chiemi Shimada, Japan / UK
Voted for by: Kelli Weston
Clemency
Chinonye Chukwu, USA
Voted for by: Eric Hynes
Climax
Gaspar Noé, France
Voted for by: Tim Hayes, J. Hoberman
The Climb
Michael Angelo Covino, USA
Voted for by: Leigh Singer
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Mads Brügger, Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Belgium
Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Gareth Evans, Charlie Shackleton, Kelli Weston
Colette
Wash Westmoreland, UK / USA / France / Hungary / Netherlands
Voted for by: Bidisha, Sukhdev Sandhu, Ginette Vincendeau
Collective
Alexander Nanau, Romania / Luxembourg
Voted for by: Vadim Rizov, B Ruby Rich
Community Gardens
(Kolektyviniai sodai) Vytautas Katkus, Lithuania
Voted for by: Neil Young
Conrad Veidt: My Life
Mark Rappaport, USA
Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum
The Cordillera of Dreams
Patricio Guzmán, Chile / France
Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido
Coup 53
Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, UK / Iran
Voted for by: Gareth Evans
Craig Fixada America
Craig Healy, USA
Voted for by: Ian Mantgani
Crawl
Alexandre Aja, USA / Serbia / Canada
Voted for by: Christina Newland
D
Dafne
Federico Bondi, Italy
Voted for by: Alex Davidson
Danses macabres, squelettes et autres fantaisies
Pierre Léon, Rita Azevedo Gomes, Jean-Louis Schefer, France / Portugal / Sweden
Voted for by: Christopher Small
Dark Holler
Jeremy Drummond, David Poolman, USA
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
The Dead Don’t Die
Jim Jarmusch, USA
Voted for by: Ian Mantgani
A Deal with the Universe
Jason Barker, UK
Voted for by: So Mayer
Death will come and shall have your eyes
José Luis Torres Leiva, Chile
Voted for by: Maria Delgado
The Deathless Woman
Roz Mortimer, UK
Voted for by: Gareth Evans
Deerskin
Quentin Dupieux, France
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, John Bleasdale, Sophie Brown, Elena Lazic
Destroyer
Karyn Kusama, USA
Voted for by: Anne Billson
Detour on Route to a Movie
Clea Wallis, Paul Rous, UK
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt, Portugal
Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman, Nick Pinkerton
Diego Maradona
Asif Kapadia, UK
Voted for by: Charles Gant, Chris Hall, Juliet Jacques, Mike Williams
Dirty God
Sacha Polak, Netherlands / UK
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Philippa Snow
Distancing
Miko Revereza, USA
Voted for by: Becca Voelcker
Divine Love
Gabriel Mascaro, Brazil / Uruguay / Denmark / Norway / Chile / Sweden
Voted for by: Jonathan Romney
Dogs Don’t Wear Pants
JP Valkeapaa, Finland / Latvia
Voted for by: Jason Anderson
dogs, moon river and Baudelaire
Marija Kovačina, Serbia
Voted for by: Neil Young
Dolemite Is My Name
Craig Brewer, USA
Voted for by: Jason Anderson
The Doll’s Breath
Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay, USA
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Gareth Evans, Jonathan Romney, David Thompson
Dolly Kitty and Those Sparkling Stars
Alankrita Shrivastava, India
Voted for by: Naman Ramachandran
Domino
Brian De Palma, Denmark / France / Italy / Belgium / Netherlands
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade, Brad Stevens
Downtown 81
Edo Bertoglio, USA
Voted for by: Violet Lucca
Dragged Across Concrete
S. Craig Zahler, Canada / USA
Voted for by: Tim Hayes, Elena Lazic, Kim Newman
Dramatic and Mild
Nastia Korkia, Russia
Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton
Dwelling in the Fuchan Mountains
Gu Xiaogang, China
Voted for by: Tom Charity
E
Early Years
Morgan Quintance, UK
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Sukhdev Sandhu
The Eddies
Angelo Madsen Minax, USA
Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel
The Edge of Democracy
Petra Costa, Brazil
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Nick Bradshaw, B Ruby Rich
The Eighth Alps
Jacques Perconte, France
Voted for by: Ben Nicholson
Eighth Grade
Bo Burnham, USA
Voted for by: Anne Billson, Michael Brooke, Alex Dudok de Wit, Anna Smith, Kate Stables, David Thompson
El Guru
Rory Barrientos Lamas, Chile
Voted for by: Neil Young
An Elephant Sitting Still
Hu Bo, China
Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Roger Clarke, David Thompson
End of the Century
Lucio Castro, Argentina
Voted for by: Alex Davidson
Endless Night (Longa noite)
Eloy Encisco, Spain
Voted for by: Robert Koehler
Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992
Jeremy Deller, UK
Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Joe Berlinger, USA
Voted for by: Elena Lazic
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Mark Cousins, UK
Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith
F
The Farewell
Lulu Wang, USA
Voted for by: Bidisha, Kambole Campbell, Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison, Wendy Ide, Bethany Webb, Matt Zoller Seitz
Farewell to the Night
André Téchiné, France / Germany
Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau
The Favourite
Yorgos Lanthimos, UK
Voted for by: Michael Brooke, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Ryan Gilbey, Anna Smith, Bethany Webb
Fi Dem II
Zinzi Minott, UK
Voted for by: Jemma Desai
Fighting with My Family
Stephen Merchant, UK / USA
Voted for by: Tim Hayes
Un Film Dramatique
Éric Baudelaire, France
Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Christopher Small
Fire Will Come
Oliver Laxe, Spain / France / Luxembourg
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Ela Bittencourt, Elisabet Cabeza, Roger Clarke
First Cow
Kelly Reichardt, USA
Voted for by: Violet Lucca
First Love
Takashi Miike, Japan
Voted for by: Mark Cousins
Flannery
Mark Bosco, Elizabeth Coffman, USA
Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum
La Flor
Mariano Llínas, Argentina
Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, Ela Bittencourt, Nick Pinkerton, Brad Stevens
For Sama
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, UK / Syria
Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw, Sophie Brown, Jemma Desai, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Philip Kemp, Elena Lazic, Andrew Male, So Mayer, Jonathan Romney, Anna Smith, Isabel Stevens
Fordlandia Malaise
Susana de Sousa Dias, Portugal
Voted for by: Ben Nicholson
Fourteen
Dan Sallitt, USA
Voted for by: Vadim Rizov, Christopher Small
Foxtrot
Samuel Maoz, Israel / Switzerland / Germany / France
Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum
G
Gede Vizyon
Marcos Serafim, Jefferson Kielwagen, Steevens Simeon, Brazil / Haiti
Voted for by: Neil Young
GGH
Ece Ezer, Turkey
Voted for by: Ben Nicholson
A Ghost Eats Mud on the Mountain
Richard Forbes-Hamilton, UK
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
Ghost Strata
Ben Rivers, UK
Voted for by: Christopher Small
Ghost Town Anthology
Denis Côté, Canada
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew
A Girl Missing
Kōji Fukada, Japan
Voted for by: Molly Haskell
Give Me Liberty
Kirill Mikhanovsky, USA
Voted for by: Wendy Ide, Robert Koehler, Vadim Rizov, Amy Taubin
The Giverny Document
Ja’Tovia Gary, USA / France
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Ben Nicholson
Good Posture
Dolly Wells, USA
Voted for by: Anna Smith
Greener Grass
Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, USA
Voted for by: Leigh Singer
Gwen
William McGregor, UK
Voted for by: Roger Clarke, Philippa Snow
H
Hail Satan?
Penny Lane, USA
Voted for by: Roger Clarke
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
RaMell Ross, USA
Voted for by: James Bell, Sophie Brown, Ryan Gilbey, Pamela Hutchinson, Sophie Monks Kaufman
The Halt (Ang Hupa)
Lav Diaz, Philippines / France
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade
Happy as Lazzaro
Alice Rohrwacher, Italy
Voted for by: James Bell, Nick Bradshaw, Roger Clarke, Alex Dudok de Wit, Gareth Evans, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Juliet Jacques, Catherine Wheatley
Happy New Year, Colin Burstead
Ben Wheatley, UK
Voted for by: Kim Newman
Hard Paint
Filipe Matzembacher, Marcio Reolon, Brazil
Voted for by: Sophie Monks Kaufman
Heimat Is a Space in Time
Thomas Heise, Germany
Voted for by: Jordan Cronk, Sukhdev Sandhu
Her Smell
Alex Ross Perry, USA
Voted for by: Beatrice Loayza
Here for Life
Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, UK
Voted for by: Gareth Evans
A Hidden Life
Terrence Malick, USA
Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Jordan Cronk, The Ferroni Brigade, Nick Pinkerton, Matthew Taylor, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley, Matt Zoller Seitz
High Flying Bird
Steven Soderbergh, USA
Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Vadim Rizov, Amy Taubin, Craig Williams
High Life
Claire Denis, France
Voted for by: Bidisha, Elena Gorfinkel, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Tara Judah, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Andrew Male, Philippa Snow, Kate Stables, Brad Stevens, Matthew Taylor, Catherine Wheatley, Matt Zoller Seitz
Holiday
Isabella Eklöf, Denmark
Voted for by: Anne Billson, Simran Hans, Tim Hayes, Philippa Snow, David Thompson
A Home with a View (Gaa1 Wo4 Maan3 Si3 Ging1)
Herman Yau, Hong Kong
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, USA
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Katherine McLaughlin
Honey Boy
Alma Har’el, USA
Voted for by: Ella Kemp
Honeyland
Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov, Macedonia
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Sophie Brown, Tom Charity, Imogen Sara Smith, Amy Taubin
Horizōn
Sid Iandovka, Anya Tsyrlina, Switzerland
Voted for by: Neil Young
Hotel by the River (Gangbyeon hotel)
Hong Sangsoo, South Korea
Voted for by: Brad Stevens
The Hottest August
Brett Story, USA
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Sophie Brown, Ashley Clark, Simran Hans, Eric Hynes, Vadim Rizov, Matt Turner
The House of Us
Yoon Ga-eun, South Korea
Voted for by: Kambole Campbell
The House That Jack Built
Lars von Trier, Denmark / France
Voted for by: Tim Hayes
How Fernando Pessoa Saved Portugal
Eugène Green, Portugal / France / Belgium
Voted for by: Catherine Wheatley
Hustlers
Lorena Scafaria, USA
Voted for by: Bidisha, Mark Cousins, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Pamela Hutchinson, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Christina Newland, Kate Stables, Bethany Webb
I
I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians
Radu Jude, Romania
Voted for by: Tara Judah
I Lost My Body
Jérémy Clapin, France
Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Nick Bradshaw, Alex Dudok de Wit, Isabel Stevens, Bethany Webb
I Was at Home, But…
Angela Schanelec, Germany
Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, Jamie Dunn, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Ben Nicholson, Jonathan Romney, Neil Young
If Beale Street Could Talk
Barry Jenkins, USA
Voted for by: Tim Hayes, Tara Judah, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Matthew Taylor, Kelli Weston
In Fabric
Peter Strickland, UK
Voted for by: Anne Billson, Anton Bitel, Michael Brooke, Tim Hayes, Tara Judah, Philip Kemp, Kim Newman
In the Aisles
Thomas Stuber, Germany
Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith
Indianara
Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa, Brazil
Voted for by: So Mayer
The Infiltrators
Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera, USA
Voted for by: B Ruby Rich
Instinct
Halina Reijn, France
Voted for by: Elena Lazic
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão
Karim Aïnouz, Brazil
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Maria Delgado, Nick James
Invisibles
Louis-Julien Petit, France
Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau
The Irishman
Martin Scorsese, USA
Voted for by: James Bell, Anton Bitel, Michael Brooke, Elisabet Cabeza, Kambole Campbell, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Jordan Cronk, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Molly Haskell, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Violet Lucca, Geoffrey Macnab, Ian Mantgani, Christina Newland, Nick Pinkerton, Jonathan Romney, Leigh Singer, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, Matthew Thrift, Craig Williams, Mike Williams, Matt Zoller Seitz
Isadora’s Children
Damien Manivel, France / South Korea
Voted for by: Elena Lazic
It Must Be Heaven
Elia Suleiman, France / Palestine
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Caspar Salmon
Joan of Arc
Bruno Dumont, France
Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Giovanni Marchini Camia
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
Julien Faraut, France
Voted for by: Tara Judah
J
Joker
Todd Phillips, USA
Voted for by: Anton Bitel, John Bleasdale, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Geoffrey Macnab, Naman Ramachandran, Mike Williams
Judy
Rupert Goold, UK
Voted for by: Alex Davidson, Andrew Male
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream
Frank Beauvais, France
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Kieron Corless, Elena Gorfinkel, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Vadim Rizov
K
Knife + Heart
Yann Gonzalez, France / Mexico
Voted for by: Roger Clarke
Knives and Skin
Jennifer Reeder, USA
Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Katherine McLaughlin
Knives Out
Rian Johnson, USA
Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Christina Newland, Kim Newman, Kate Stables, Lou Thomas, Kelli Weston
Knock down the House
Rachel Lears, USA
Voted for by: John Bleasdale
Krabi, 2562
Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers, UK / Thailand
Voted for by: Robert Koehler, Brad Stevens, Samuel Wigley
L
Labyrinth of Cinema
(Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako) Nobuhiko Ōbayashi, Japan
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Joe Talbot, USA
Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Jemma Desai, Caitlin Quinlan, Imogen Sara Smith
Last Night I Saw You Smiling
Kavich Neang, Cambodia
Voted for by: Becca Voelcker
The Last Tree
Shola Amoo, UK
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington
Leaving Neverland
Dan Reed, UK / USA
Voted for by: John Bleasdale
Liberté
Albert Serra, France / Portugal / Spain
Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk
The Lighthouse
Robert Eggers, USA
Voted for by: Jason Anderson, John Bleasdale, Rebecca Harrison, Ella Kemp, Katherine McLaughlin, Paul O’Callaghan, Jonathan Romney, Caspar Salmon, Lou Thomas, Mike Williams
Little Joe
Jessica Hausner, Austria / UK
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Rebecca Harrison, Catherine Wheatley
La llorona
Jayro Bustamante, Guatemala
Voted for by: Maria Delgado
The Load
Ognjen Glavonic, Serbia / France / Iran / Croatia / Qatar
Voted for by: Imogen Sara Smith
Long Day’s Journey into Night
Bi Gan, China
Voted for by: J. Hoberman
The Loom
Toby Tatum, UK
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
Lore
Sky Hopinka, USA
Voted for by: Matt Turner
M
Ma
Tate Taylor, Japan / USA
Voted for by: Bidisha
Made in Bangladesh
Rubaiyat Hossain, France / Bangladesh / Denmark / Portugal
Voted for by: Jemma Desai
Madeline’s Madeline
Josephine Decker, USA
Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit, Gareth Evans, Ryan Gilbey, Brad Stevens
Madre
Rodrigo Sorogoyen, France / Spain
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab
Manta Ray
Phuttiphong Aroonpheng, Thailand / France / China
Voted for by: Kieron Corless
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
Nick Broomfield, UK
Voted for by: Mar Diestro-Dópido
Marona’s Fantastic Tale
(L’extraordinaire voyage de Marona) Anca Damian, France / Romania / Belgium
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade
Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach, USA
Voted for by: John Bleasdale, Elisabet Cabeza, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Rebecca Harrison, Molly Haskell, Ella Kemp, Beatrice Loayza, Geoffrey Macnab, Christina Newland, Leigh Singer, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley
Martin Eden
Pietro Marcello, Italy
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, James Bell, Nick Bradshaw, Elisabet Cabeza, Jordan Cronk, J. Hoberman, Nick Pinkerton, Imogen Sara Smith, Samuel Wigley
Maternal
Maura Delpero, Italy / Argentina
Voted for by: Maria Delgado
Memorable (Mémorable)
Bruno Collet, France
Voted for by: Neil Young
Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen
Heperi Mita, New Zealand
Voted for by: Jemma Desai, So Mayer
Midnight Traveller
Hassan Fazili, Emelie Mahdavian, Qatar / UK / Canada / USA
Voted for by: Becca Voelcker
Midsommar
Ari Aster, USA
Voted for by: John Bleasdale, Roger Clarke, Mark Cousins, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Philip Kemp, Paul O’Callaghan, Sukhdev Sandhu, Anna Smith, Bethany Webb
Minding the Gap
Bing Liu, USA
Voted for by: Ella Kemp, Sophie Monks Kaufman
Mira
Denis Shabaev, Russia
Voted for by: Juliet Jacques
Les Misérables
Ladj Ly, France
Voted for by: Elisabet Cabeza, Ginette Vincendeau
Moffie
Oliver Hermanus, South Africa / UK
Voted for by: Jamie Dunn
Monos
Alejandro Landes, Colombia
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Maria Delgado, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Wendy Ide, Ella Kemp, Philip Kemp, Caitlin Quinlan, Caspar Salmon, Leigh Singer, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, Bethany Webb
A Moon for My Father
Mania Akbari, UK / Iran / Germany
Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw, Sukhdev Sandhu
The Morrissey Problem
Tony Cokes, USA
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington
Movements
Jeong Dahee, South Korea
Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit
Movements of a Nearby Mountain
Sebastian Brameshuber, Austria / France / Nigeria
Voted for by: Matt Turner
Mr T
Marcin Krzyształowicz, Poland
Voted for by: Michael Brooke
The Mule
Clint Eastwood, USA
Voted for by: Philip Concannon, Andrew Male, Ian Mantgani, Brad Stevens, Craig Williams
Mum’s Cards
Luke Fowler, UK
Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel
My First Film
Zia Anger, USA
Voted for by: Simran Hans, Ben Nicholson, Charlie Shackleton
Mystify: Michael Hutchence
Richard Lowenstein, Australia
Voted for by: Sophie Brown
N
Never Look Away
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Germany / Italy
Voted for by: David Thompson
The New Bauhaus
Alysa Nahmias, USA
Voted for by: Sukhdev Sandhu
The Nightingale
Jennifer Kent, Australia / USA / Canada
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Tara Judah, Elena Lazic, Kim Newman
No Data Plan
Miko Revereza, USA
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Jemma Desai, Elena Gorfinkel, Charlie Shackleton, Christopher Small, Matt Turner
No history in a room filled with people with funny names 5
Gvojic, Arunanondchai, Thailand / USA
Voted for by: Becca Voelcker
Nunca subí el Provincia
Ignacio Agüero, Chile
Voted for by: Christopher Small
O
An Officer and a Spy
Roman Polanski, France / Italy
Voted for by: Geoffrey Macnab
Oleg
Juris Kursietis, Latvia / Lithuania / Belgium / France
Voted for by: Caspar Salmon
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino, USA
Voted for by: Michael Atkinson, James Bell, John Bleasdale, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Chris Hall, Molly Haskell, Tim Hayes, J. Hoberman, Nick James, Robert Koehler, Violet Lucca, Geoffrey Macnab, Andrew Male, Ian Mantgani, Christina Newland, Kim Newman, Nick Pinkerton, Naman Ramachandran, Christopher Small, Imogen Sara Smith, Philippa Snow, Kate Stables, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Matthew Thrift, Catherine Wheatley, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams
Ondog
Wang Quan’an, China / Mongolia
Voted for by: Caspar Salmon
One Child Nation
Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang, USA
Voted for by: Sophie Brown, B Ruby Rich
One Cut of the Dead
Shin’ichirô Ueda, Japan
Voted for by: Anne Billson, Michael Brooke, Philip Concannon
Oroslan
Matjaz Ivanisin, Slovenia
Voted for by: Kieron Corless
Our Time
Carlos Reygadas, Mexico
Voted for by: Eric Hynes, Elena Lazic
P
Pain and Glory
Pedro Almodóvar, Spain
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Michael Atkinson, Elisabet Cabeza, Roger Clarke, Alex Davidson, Maria Delgado, Mar Diestro-Dópido, Alex Dudok de Wit, Molly Haskell, Pamela Hutchinson, Juliet Jacques, Nick James, Geoffrey Macnab, Andrew Male, So Mayer, Naman Ramachandran, B Ruby Rich, Sukhdev Sandhu, Imogen Sara Smith, Kate Stables, Matthew Taylor, Ginette Vincendeau
The Painted Bird
Vaclav Marhoul, Czech Republic / Slovakia / Ukraine
Voted for by: Tom Charity
Parasite
Bong Joon-ho, South Korea
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Jason Anderson, Michael Atkinson, James Bell, Anton Bitel, Ela Bittencourt, John Bleasdale, Nick Bradshaw, Elisabet Cabeza, Kambole Campbell, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Molly Haskell, Wendy Ide, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Christina Newland, Paul O’Callaghan, Caitlin Quinlan, Naman Ramachandran, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Sukhdev Sandhu, Imogen Sara Smith, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Becca Voelcker, Mike Williams, Neil Young, Matt Zoller Seitz
Parsi
Eduardo Teddy Williams, Guinea-Bissau / Argentina / Switzerland
Voted for by: Becca Voelcker
Pelourinho, They Don’t Really Care About Us
Akosa Adoma Owusu, Germany / Ghana
Voted for by: Becca Voelcker
Permission
Soheil Beiraghi, Iran
Voted for by: Philip Kemp
Peterloo
Mike Leigh, UK
Voted for by: Eric Hynes, Nick Pinkerton
Piercing
Nicolas Pesce, USA
Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Philippa Snow
Pink Wall (Tom Cullen)
Tom Cullen, UK
Voted for by: Leigh Singer
The Plagiarists
Peter Parlow, USA
Voted for by: Giovanni Marchini Camia, Vadim Rizov
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Céline Sciamma, France
Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Ela Bittencourt, John Bleasdale, Elisabet Cabeza, Tom Charity, Philip Concannon, Alex Davidson, Maria Delgado, Simran Hans, Rebecca Harrison, Nick James, Beatrice Loayza, Violet Lucca, Katherine McLaughlin, Geoffrey Macnab, Caitlin Quinlan, Caspar Salmon, Leigh Singer, Anna Smith, Isabel Stevens, Amy Taubin, Lou Thomas, Ginette Vincendeau, Catherine Wheatley, Mike Williams
Present Perfect
Zhu Shengze, China / Hong Kong / USA
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Elena Gorfinkel, Matt Turner, Becca Voelcker
Promare
Hiroyuki Imaishi, Japan
Voted for by: Kambole Campbell
The Proposal
Jill Magid, USA
Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton
Proxima
Alice Winocour, France
Voted for by: Pamela Hutchinson
R
The Rain (Deszcz)
Piotr Milczarek, Poland
Voted for by: Neil Young
Ray & Liz
Richard Billingham, UK
Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Ryan Gilbey, Tara Judah, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Isabel Stevens
Ready or Not
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, USA
Voted for by: Kim Newman
The Realm
Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Spain / France
Voted for by: Ginette Vincendeau
Receiver
Jenny Brady, Ireland
Voted for by: Ben Nicholson
Recorder
Alexander Nanau, USA
Voted for by: Tom Charity
Los Reyes
Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff, Chile
Voted for by: Isabel Stevens
Rialto
Peter Mackie Burns, Ireland / UK
Voted for by: Leigh Singer
Ridge
John Skoog, Sweden
Voted for by: Nick Bradshaw
Rocketman
Dexter Fletcher, UK / Canada / USA
Voted for by: Mark Cousins, Rebecca Harrison
Rocks
Sarah Gavron, UK
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Elisabet Cabeza, Jemma Desai, Wendy Ide, Caitlin Quinlan
Rojo
Benjamín Naishtat, Argentina / Brazil / France
Voted for by: Anne Billson
Rolling Thunder Revue
Martin Scorsese, USA
Voted for by: Gareth Evans, David Thompson, Craig Williams
Rose Plays Julie
Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor, Ireland / UK
Voted for by: Ian Mantgani, So Mayer, Matthew Taylor, Matthew Thrift, Samuel Wigley
Rushing Green With Horses
Ute Aurand, Germany
Voted for by: Matt Turner
S
SaF05
Charlotte Prodger, UK / Italy
Voted for by: Erika Balsom
Saint Maud
Rose Glass, UK
Voted for by: Ela Bittencourt, Matthew Taylor, Mike Williams
Scheme Birds
Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallin, Sweden
Voted for by: Wendy Ide
Shadow
(Ying) Zhang Yimou, China / Hong Kong (China)
Voted for by: Matt Zoller Seitz
Shakti
Martín Rejtman, Argentina / Chile
Voted for by: Maria Delgado, Vadim Rizov
The Sisters Brothers
Jacques Audiard, France / Spain / Romania / Belgium / USA
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Anne Billson
☞ So Long, My Son review: this Chinese family saga counts the emotional cost of the one-child policy
So Long, My Son
Wang Xiaoshuai, China
Voted for by: Paul O’Callaghan
So Pretty
Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli, USA / France
Voted for by: Vadim Rizov
Sojourner
Cauleen Smith, USA
Voted for by: Jemma Desai
A Son
Mehdi M Barsaoui, Tunisia / France / Lebanon / Qatar
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab, Naman Ramachandran
Sorry We Missed You
Ken Loach, UK / France / Belgium
Voted for by: Philip Kemp, Geoffrey Macnab, Paul O’Callaghan, Mike Williams
Sound of Metal
Darius Marder, USA
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab
The Souvenir
Joanna Hogg, UK
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, James Bell, Bidisha, Nick Bradshaw, Michael Brooke, Ashley Clark, Roger Clarke, Philip Concannon, Kieron Corless, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Charles Gant, Ryan Gilbey, Chris Hall, Simran Hans, Pamela Hutchinson, Eric Hynes, Wendy Ide, Nick James, Ella Kemp, Philip Kemp, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Katherine McLaughlin, Geoffrey Macnab, Ian Mantgani, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Paul O’Callaghan, Caitlin Quinlan, B Ruby Rich, Jonathan Romney, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Kate Stables, Isabel Stevens, Matthew Taylor, Lou Thomas, David Thompson, Matthew Thrift, Bethany Webb, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams, Mike Williams
Space Dogs
Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter, Austria / Germany
Voted for by: Robert Koehler
Speaking in Tongues
Christopher Harris, USA
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, USA
Voted for by: Michael Brooke, Kim Newman
Starfish
A.T. White, USA
Voted for by: Anton Bitel
State Funeral
Sergei Loznitsa, Netherlands / Lithuania
Voted for by: J. Hoberman
Steven Universe: The Movie
Rebecca Sugar, USA
Voted for by: So Mayer
study for a battle
Esther Urlus, Netherlands
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
Super Deluxe
Tiyākarājaṉ Kumārarājā, India
Voted for by: The Ferroni Brigade
Support the Girls
Andrew Bujalski, USA
Voted for by: Andrew Male, Bethany Webb, Kelli Weston
Synonyms
Nadav Lapid, Israel / France
Voted for by: Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, J. Hoberman, Violet Lucca, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Paul O’Callaghan
System Crasher
Nora Fingscheidt, Germany
Voted for by: Paul O’Callaghan
T
Talking About Trees
Suhaib Gasmelbari, France / Sudan / Chad / Germany / Qatar
Voted for by: Ian Mantgani
Terril
Bronte Stahl, Belgium / Portugal / Hungary
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered
Onyeka Igwe, UK / Nigeria
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Michael Pattison
A Thief’s Daughter
Belén Funes, Spain
Voted for by: Maria Delgado
This Is Not Berlin
Hari Sama, Mexico
Voted for by: Alex Davidson
Those That, At A Distance, Resemble Another
Jessica Sarah Rinland, UK / Argentina / Spain
Voted for by: Matthew Barrington, Elena Gorfinkel
Three Summers
Sandra Kogut, Brazil / France
Voted for by: B Ruby Rich
To The Ends of the Earth
Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan / Uzbekistan / Qatar
Voted for by: Amy Taubin
Tomasso
Abel Ferrara, Italy / UK / USA / Greece
Voted for by: Jordan Cronk, Brad Stevens
Tondal’s Vision
Stephen Broomer, Canada
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
Toy Story 4
Josh Cooley, USA
Voted for by: Chris Hall, Ella Kemp, Matt Zoller Seitz
The Traitor
Marco Bellocchio, Italy / France / Germany / Brazil
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Giovanni Marchini Camia
Transit
Christian Petzold, Germany
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, James Bell, Elena Gorfinkel, Pamela Hutchinson, Beatrice Loayza, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Isabel Stevens, Catherine Wheatley
Transnistra
Anna Eborn, Sweden / Denmark / Belgium
Voted for by: Kaleem Aftab
The Treehouse (Nhà cây)
Truong Minh Quy, Vietnam / Singapore
Voted for by: Robert Koehler
Triple Chaser
Forensic Architecture and Praxis Films, UK
Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton
Trouble
Mariah Garnett, USA / Austria / Ireland / UK
Voted for by: Alex Davidson
True History of the Kelly Gang
Justin Kurzel, Australia / UK
Voted for by: Wendy Ide
The Twentieth Century
Matthew Rankin, Canada
Voted for by: Jason Anderson
The Two Popes
Fernando Meirelles, UK / Italy / Argentina / USA
Voted for by: Philip Kemp, Naman Ramachandran
U
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Regina Pessoa, Portugal / Canada / France
Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit
Uncut Gems
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, USA
Voted for by: Kambole Campbell, Ashley Clark, Philip Concannon, Eric Hynes, Wendy Ide, Robert Koehler, Beatrice Loayza, Ian Mantgani, Caitlin Quinlan, Matthew Thrift, Matt Turner, Samuel Wigley, Craig Williams
Under the Silver Lake
David Robert Mitchell, USA
Voted for by: Anton Bitel, Ryan Gilbey, Ian Mantgani, Kim Newman, Craig Williams
Us
Jordan Peele, USA
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan, Bidisha, Michael Brooke, Kambole Campbell, Mark Cousins, Jamie Dunn, Tara Judah, Andrew Male, Leigh Singer, Anna Smith, Philippa Snow, Amy Taubin, Lou Thomas, Kelli Weston, Mike Williams, Matt Zoller Seitz
V
Vai
Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, Becs Arahanga, New Zealand
Voted for by: So Mayer
Varda by Agnès
Agnès Varda, France
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew, Elisabet Cabeza, Alex Davidson, Philip Kemp, So Mayer, Brad Stevens, Ginette Vincendeau
Vever (for Barbara)
Deborah Stratman, Guatemala / USA
Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel
Vice
Adam McKay, USA
Voted for by: Chris Hall
Vitalina Varela
Pedro Costa, Portugal
Voted for by: Jason Anderson, Erika Balsom, Matthew Barrington, Ashley Clark, Kieron Corless, Jordan Cronk, Maria Delgado, J. Hoberman, Robert Koehler, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Ben Nicholson, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Christopher Small, Matthew Thrift, Matt Turner
Vox Lux
Brady Corbet, USA
Voted for by: Tim Hayes
W
Walled Unwalled
Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Germany
Voted for by: Charlie Shackleton
Waves
Trey Edward Shults, USA
Voted for by: Tom Charity, Charles Gant
Weathering with You
Makoto Shinkai, Japan
Voted for by: Tom Charity
What Is Democracy?
Astra Taylor, Canada
Voted for by: Gareth Evans
What You Gonna Do When The World’s on Fire?
Roberto Minervini, Italy / France / USA
Voted for by: Beatrice Loayza, Nick Pinkerton
Where’s My Roy Cohn?
Matt Tyrnauer, USA
Voted for by: Jonathan Rosenbaum
The Whistlers
Corneliu Porumboiu, Romania / France / Germany / Sweden
Voted for by: Jason Anderson
The White Album
Arthur Jafa, USA
Voted for by: Amy Taubin
Who Is Afraid of Ideology?
Marwa Arsanios, Lebanon / Kurdistan / Syria
Voted for by: Elena Gorfinkel
Wild Berries
Romulus Balazs, Hedda Bednarszky, Marianna Vas, Hungary / Portugal / Romania
Voted for by: Neil Young
The Wild Pear Tree
Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Turkey / France / Germany
Voted for by: Michael Atkinson
Wild Rose
Tom Harper, UK
Voted for by: Nikki Baughan
Wolves from Above
Demelza Kooij, Canada / UK
Voted for by: Michael Pattison
Woman At War
Benedikt Erlingsson, Iceland / France / Ukraine
Voted for by: Charles Gant, David Thompson
Workforce
David Zonana, Mexico
Voted for by: Caitlin Quinlan
Y
Yeh Freedom Life
Priya Sen, India
Voted for by: Jemma Desai
Yesterday
Danny Boyle, UK / Russia / China / Japan
Voted for by: Alex Dudok de Wit
You Were an Amazement on the Day You Were Born
Emily Vey Duke, Cooper Battersby, USA / Canada
Voted for by: Matt Turner
Young Ahmed
Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Belgium / France
Voted for by: Geoff Andrew
Your Face
Tsai Ming-Liang, Taiwan / France
Voted for by: Erika Balsom, Brad Stevens
Your Turn
Eliza Capai, Brazil
Voted for by: Sophie Brown
Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collections
Olivier Meyrou, France
Voted for by: Sophie Brown
Z
Zombi Child
Bertrand Bonello, France
Voted for by: Ashley Clark, Jordan Cronk, Nick James, Giovanni Marchini Camia, Jonathan Romney, Catherine Wheatley
